It’s impossible for someone in the Huntington area to render a final opinion on Tyre Nichols’ death until all facts are known, and that will take months or years as the criminal case against the police officers involved works through the criminal justice system in Tennessee.

Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, Tennessee, who was beaten to death Jan. 10 by five Black Memphis police officers following what should have been a routine traffic stop. Video of the incident was released Friday evening. It sparked protests against police brutality and calls for more accountability of law enforcement officers.

