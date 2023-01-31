It’s impossible for someone in the Huntington area to render a final opinion on Tyre Nichols’ death until all facts are known, and that will take months or years as the criminal case against the police officers involved works through the criminal justice system in Tennessee.
Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, Tennessee, who was beaten to death Jan. 10 by five Black Memphis police officers following what should have been a routine traffic stop. Video of the incident was released Friday evening. It sparked protests against police brutality and calls for more accountability of law enforcement officers.
The five officers were fired after the incident, and they have been charged with second-degree murder.
What can be done in this area is to acknowledge that the law enforcement system faces challenges many public officials are reluctant to address.
The woeful pay and high number of vacant positions among corrections officers is one. Legislators have been slow to respond to this situation, and it appears they’re not in a hurry to solve it in this session.
Then there is the issue of accountability of law enforcement officers themselves. The growth of video and social media — YouTube in particular — have brought the question of police training into wider public recognition. Police may be trained in de-escalation of potentially explosive events, but too few practice it. It’s a credit that this area has had few such incidents in recent years compared to other communities, but the potential is always there.
One thing that helps in accountability are body cams and dash cams. We might not have known much of the truth about the Tyre Nichols incident had it not been for body cams. Huntington police have them, but Cabell County sheriff’s deputies do not. This month the Kanawha County Commission approved spending about $1 million for the sheriff there to buy such equipment and hire a person to manage the information they will collect.
“The only downside is cost, but I think there is a significant cost to not doing it,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “So, I’m 100% in favor.”
Cabell County commissioners should do likewise — the sooner the better. Body cams protect the public from police abuse, and they protect law enforcement from baseless or exaggerated allegations of abuse.
The question of qualified immunity for law enforcement must be addressed, as it allows police to evade responsibility for some abuses of power.
As with any line of work, there’s the matter of recruiting the best people for the job, training them to do the job correctly and retaining the best. As with corrections officers, this can be a matter of pay and working conditions.
That’s a long list that’s easier to draft than to implement, but officials at the national, state and local levels must ask themselves if the system we have in place encourages trust in law enforcement and if not, what steps must be taken first to correct it.
This involves a cultural shift. It could take a generation, but it must begin somewhere, sometime.
Advocates of police reform have the initiative, and they’re using it.
