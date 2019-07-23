It's not easy taking control of and solving a problem of cataclysmic proportions when some of the major contributors to that problem conceal the information you need. It's even more difficult when the federal government aids and abets said concealment.
For years, Americans knew there were too many people abusing prescription painkillers. Some abusers obtained them through their physicians, while others obtained them through illegal channels. Then there were the gray-area pill mills that offered a seemingly legal way for people to shop for all the pills they needed to use or sell.
Last week, in response to a lawsuit filed by The Herald-Dispatch, The Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Washington Post, a judge ordered the federal government to release data it had compiled on opioid prescription pill shipments from 2006 through 2012.
In that seven-year period, 65,212,970 oxycodone and hydrocodone pills were shipped to pharmacies in Cabell County. That's about 96 pills per person per year. With the understanding that few people younger than 18 or 21 would be prescribed such medication, the number of pills shipped per capita increases significantly.
More than 76 billion pills were shipped nationwide in those seven years. West Virginia received the highest concentration of pills per person per year, with 66.5. Kentucky had the second-highest concentration at 63.3. Mingo County, W.Va., received 203 pills per person per year. Does the average person take even that many aspirin or ibuprofen tablets per year?
There were probably some sales reps and sales managers who made good commissions off these sales, but someone should have noticed something was wrong. As has been said here before in other contexts, if something is too good to be true, it's probably not. Perhaps someone did notice, but as long as the product itself was legal and sales were good, why stop feeding the goose laying the golden egg?
Only it wasn't so golden for Appalachia, where the sales were so high that pharmaceutical companies should have intervened to examine what was happening. Likewise the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which is supposed to receive suspicious order reports from drug companies, should have raised an alarm.
But neither the companies nor the DEA acted in time to reduce the flow of pills into areas that obviously were buying too many. After that, it was coverup and stall as states, counties, municipalities began filing lawsuits to recover some of the costs they incurred in fighting this manmade epidemic.
The DEA was derelict in its duty. It had the data, but it did little or nothing with it.
True, pill mills have been shut down. Charges are being filed against the supposed perpetrators (who are innocent until proven guilty, of course). But the damage has been done. Lives have been lost or ruined, and property crimes followed in addiction's wake.
As the supply of prescription painkillers has been restricted, users have moved on to substances that are deadlier: heroin and fentanyl.
So now what? We're waiting for a judge to rule on whether data from years since 2012 will be released. Other than legitimate law enforcement concerns, it's hard to see why states, counties and communities should not be told the extent of opioid use and abuse in their jurisdictions. And the information should be available to the general public, too.
It's not easy solving a problem without knowing what it is.