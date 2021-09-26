It is time for the remainder of West Virginia, including its state Legislature, to follow the Huntington City Council’s lead on the matter of using electronic communication devices during public meetings.
Rest assured, much of West Virginia and its state Legislature was either following or ahead of the City Council on the practice of using the devices to circumvent the spirit of open meetings law.
But how many are mirroring the council’s response in enacting a measure prohibiting the practice? The council did that in the wake of the flap over members texting others and one another in a July 22 meeting. McKenna Horsley’s reporting in the Herald-Dispatch brought the issue to light, and the council subsequently responded with its resolution earlier this month.
Anyone with an imagination knows the Huntington City Council is far from alone in using modern technology to fly straight into the face of open meetings law, which requires public bodies relying on taxpayer money to meet publicly with rare exceptions, such as to discuss litigation, personnel or proprietary business information.
Not only is it a sure bet the practice takes place elsewhere, but it’s also something that must be happening regularly on the state House and Senate floors.
Surmising that this is commonplace is all we might be able to do in most circumstances. That’s because some apps allow messages to disappear within a minute, as Horsley was told was the case with some communication taking place during the July 22 meeting. In that event, we’ll never know what was said in those messages.
This matters because open government law’s intent and point is that the people are permitted to watch as decisions are made about how their tax dollars are spent and their governments are run. Some people in elected office and, sadly, some voters have forgotten for whom elected officials work. They work for all of us. We are their bosses.
That means we are not kept in the dark about their positions and the actions they take while representing us.
West Virginia University law professor Patrick McGinley made an important point in discussions with editors about this topic. The state’s leading open government expert, McGinley likened the matter of transparent meetings and electronic devices to the rules of judicial conduct.
“It’s worth noting,” McGinley said, “that the rules of judicial conduct emphasize the importance of judges avoiding impropriety (e.g., conflicts of interest) and the appearance of impropriety. The latter can undermine public confidence in government decisions just as much as the former.”
Operating in secret — texting or messaging on electronic devices during open meetings — gives an appearance of impropriety, even if the communications do not constitute actual impropriety.
“It’s human nature to think the worst when others are involved in non-transparent/secret communications — especially in a setting where the law mandates public discussion,” McGinley said.
We challenge localities across our region and across the state to mirror Huntington’s swift, precise response to this matter by immediately enacting similar provisions. We further challenge the Legislature to write the same restrictions into the state’s open meetings law and into its own rules for debate on the floor.
It’s popular these days to recite the “We the people” opening from the Constitution’s preamble. The application here is plain. We the people are right to demand an open government. The only right answer from our elected officials is to comply.