Mountwest Community and Technical College is looking at expanding its facilities in a big way.
At their meeting last week, the school’s board of governors approved a 10-year campus development plan and forwarded it to the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia for review. It is the first such plan for Mountwest since its formation in 2010.
ZMM Architects and Engineers worked with the college’s steering committee on the planning process that started in October.
One recommendation was to construct a new Allied Health and Technology Building at the main campus. It would also allow for the renovation of the existing headquarters building to expand student services, general education and create flexible laboratory space.
The plan also calls for relocation of the veterinarian technician program either in a new building or in a possible collaboration with the Cabell County Career Technology Center’s new facility at the Huntington Mall.
All together, the development plan consists of $46 million of construction, renovation and remodeling projects.
“This plan is just a guide,” Mountwest President Josh Baker said. “It offers a variety of ways to get where we think we need to be in 10 years. We know there are needs and we know there are opportunities. This plan offers us the flexibility we need to solve these issues.”
Is it feasible? Would the return on investment in terms of enrollment and placement of graduates of those programs justify that large of a building program? That’s to be determined.
What has been determined is that the local job market is changing. More high school graduates, military veterans and older adults recognize the need for continuing education, and for many of them a four-year degree is not the answer. That’s the value of the CTC system. Plus a strong CTC system is necessary to attract the kind of investment in manufacturing, knowledge-based and service-based industries this region needs to maintain its economy and, preferably, enlarge it.
While Mountwest isn’t the largest school in the CTC system in terms of enrollment, it does confer the largest number of degrees among the nine schools. According to the Higher Education Policy Commission, Mountwest conferred 1,153 degrees in the 2019-20 school year. Blue Ridge CTC conferred the next-highest number at 690.
Mountwest is housed in the building that formerly was corporate headquarters for Ashland Coal. That company was the only one based in Huntington whose stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange. It eventually merged with Arch Mineral of St. Louis to form Arch Coal, now known as Arch Resources. The building has served Mountwest well, but sooner or later, as the school prospers, the school will outgrow the building.
Mountwest must change with the times if it is to serve the region. Thus it is imperative for the state CTC system and the Legislature to provide Mountwest with the resources it needs to expand with wisdom and a degree of risk-taking.