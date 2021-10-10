The first construction contract — actually, a demolition contract — has been awarded to begin the process of converting the former Sears store at the Huntington Mall into the new Cabell County Career Technology Center.
It’s a big change for the 40-year-old mall, but as other businesses have learned, often it’s adapt or die.
The Cabell County Board of Education last week awarded a contract to E.P. Leach and Sons for the demolition work. The ceiling separating the two floors of the building will be removed, as will existing lighting fixtures, all floor tiles and fixture walls inside the building.
“Once we remove display walls, it opens up the room for other contractors to work,” said Dave Ferguson, of ZMM Architects and Engineers.
Escalators and elevators will remain to keep the structural integrity of the building intact.
“We don’t want to do too much structural work until we find out where all the rooms are going to be,” Ferguson said.
The 100-day contract is worth $683,000, paid for through bond monies. Work is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks.
Time will tell whether replacing an anchor store with a school is good for the 40-year-old mall. We already know that large indoor malls are not where retail development has been going the past few years. The growth of Tanyard Station two miles from the mall is evidence of that. Developers, retailers and, apparently, shoppers have shifted their preferences to other spaces.
Time will also tell whether converting a former mall anchor store into a school is good for students and the community. The fact is that sites large enough for a career technology center and that are along major roads are not easy to find in this area. Often it’s a question of removing hilltops to create sites. That process is expensive and has its own set of problems. The former Sears site provides the school with room to grow with minimal costs for site preparation. The school board will, of course, need plans to keep the public and students separated.
When the mall opened in 1981, few people expected online shopping to replace the experience of going to a brick-and-mortar store to inspect merchandise before purchase. Forty years ago, the word “online” was probably in few people’s vocabularies. If we had trouble 40 years ago predicting a school would take over the Sears space, it’s almost impossible to predict what the mall will be in 2061.
For now, moving the school to the mall appears to be a win for the school and a win for the mall. That means it’s a win for the community.