It isn’t just California that wants to replace gasoline-powered vehicles with electric ones. This region’s largest supplier of electricity plans to do the same.
American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, Ohio Power and Kentucky Power, announced plans Monday to accelerate its electric vehicle purchases with the goal of replacing all of its 2,300 cars and light-duty trucks with electric vehicle alternatives by 2030.
In its announcement, AEP said its total fleet is composed of nearly 8,000 vehicles, including medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. By converting medium- and heavy-duty vehicles as electric or hybrid models become available, AEP expects to achieve its goal of electrifying 40% of its entire on-road vehicle fleet in less than 10 years.
Transitioning light-duty vehicles to EVs has been part of AEP’s fleet strategy and will become the standard across its subsidiaries. AEP will begin to transition medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as off-road equipment, as electric and hybrid alternatives become available. In addition, AEP said it will electrify 50% of its forklifts by 2030.
“AEP has made great progress in reducing the carbon dioxide output of our power generation fleet, cutting emissions by 65% since 2000 and setting a goal to achieve a more than an 80% reduction, and aspiring to be net-zero, by 2050,” Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and CEO said in a prepared statement.
It’s not surprising AEP would make such a move. It’s in the business of selling electricity, so it’s only natural the company would want to transition its vehicle fleet to electricity as the technology and financial considerations allowed. AEP apparently believes that time is now.
To encourage the use of electric vehicles, AEP has created programs, such as incentives for charging station installations, off-peak charging programs, energy efficiency rebates and consultative services to encourage electrification.
What does that mean for this area, other than seeing more electric vehicles on the road? For one, a Fortune 500 company investing heavily in electric vehicles indicates the supply of them will grow. Other companies and consumers will be more likely to buy them as automakers produce more.
Convenience stores will be more likely to add charging stations for travelers or for people whose homes might not be equipped for the task. Repair shops will need to adjust to the different needs that electric vehicles have.
Of particular local concern will be what happens if demand for petroleum-based fuels declines and the Marathon Petroleum refinery at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, needs to adjust its operations.
Those charging stations at convenience stores and fast food stores in Huntington may look out of place now, but they could be the first wave of change in what and how we drive in the next decade or two.