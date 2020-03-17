In case you hadn’t heard, the census is coming. Actually, it’s already here. The Census Bureau has begun mailing out questionnaires. Every household should have one by Friday, March 20.
Filling out these forms and returning them is important.
What’s at stake? The most obvious is that the federal government uses the census count to determine how many members each state will have in the House of Representatives. From all indications, West Virginia will lose one member for the 2022 election, giving it two House members. Ohio and Kentucky could be on the bubble for gaining or losing a seat.
On the state level, the Legislature will use the census to redraw lines for the state’s U.S. House districts as well as the state House of Delegates and Senate districts. Expect the Morgantown area and the Eastern Panhandle to pick up a state seat or two and the southern coalfields to lose some. For each part of the state, every person counts.
Tract-level census data is used to draw voting precinct boundaries to ensure that each part of every county is represented equally.
On a level of civic pride, we will learn if Charleston remains the largest city in the state or if Huntington can take that title. We’ll also learn if estimates are correct and if Cabell County has fallen from second in population to fourth, behind Kanawha, Berkeley and Monongalia.
On another level, there’s a lot of money riding on an accurate headcount.
According to a study led by Andrew Reamer at George Washington University and released earlier this year, West Virginia relies the most of any state on federal money that is guided by the once-a-decade census.
Federal funding represents more than 16% of the personal income in West Virginia. Federal spending includes money for Medicaid and Medicare as well as other programs. The most important factors accounting for the state-to-state differences in federal funding are poverty rates and the percentage of people living in rural areas, according to the study.
According to the Census Bureau, the federal government distributes more than $675 billion each year to states and communities based on Census Bureau data.
If you are filling out the census for your home, you should count everyone who is or will be living there as of April 1.
According to the Census Bureau website, this includes anyone — related or unrelated to you — who lives and sleeps at your home most of the time. Count roommates, young children, newborns and anyone who is renting a space in your home. If someone is staying in your home on April 1 and has no usual home elsewhere, you should count that person in your response to the 2020 Census.
As the Census Bureau says, where there are more people, there are more needs. An accurate count helps inform funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools and roads for the next 10 years.
Until this year, if you participated in the census, you filled out a paper form and mailed it in. This year, things will be a little different. You can still use pen and paper if you like, or you can submit your responses by phone or online.
The Census Bureau says the online form takes about 10 minutes to complete. It can be accessed at 2020census.gov.
So please take a few minutes, do your community a favor and fill out the census form. You never know what’s riding on it.