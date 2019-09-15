Marshall University's decades-long quest for a baseball stadium on or within walking distance of campus took a giant leap forward last week when the school signed papers completing the purchase of the former Flint Pigments Group property between 3rd and 5th avenues.
Wednesday's announcement that Marshall had closed the deal to buy the site from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority also marked the official beginning of Herd Rises, a $22 million fundraising effort to make the stadium a reality, according to the athletic department.
The university already has had some financial commitments made for the stadium. In July, OVP Health pledged $250,000 toward the stadium.
"The plans are to finish up the construction documents in the next couple of months, put it out to bid in December and hopefully everything comes back the way we want it to," Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick told The Herald-Dispatch. "If everything comes back the way we hope it does, we will hopefully have some construction starting in the spring."
The groundbreaking ceremony could be conducted next month. The plan is for the field to be ready for its first game in spring 2021.
That's an aggressive schedule. Although the fundraising campaign can officially begin now, it doubtlessly began months ago.
While acquiring the property is the first step toward moving the baseball program into Huntington, many more steps remain to make the $22 million investment pay off.
For one, Marshall baseball doesn't have a fan base anywhere near the size of the football or basketball programs. The fact the team hasn't played within a mile of campus since today's students' grandparents (or farther removed on their genealogical charts) attended Marshall has kept attendance down. Having a baseball field within sight of Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be a selling point. Putting a good team on the field will be another. Having a stadium should attract players who would otherwise ignore Marshall.
College baseball itself might be a hard sell in a market where baseball fandom is almost synonymous with the Cincinnati Reds. Huntington hasn't had a minor league team in decades, mainly because it has not had a facility that meets professional requirements. The new stadium could help bring a team to town.
On the positive side, the stadium should help the city attract baseball-related events. An amateur or collegiate-level tournament would be good for tourism. Perhaps Marshall could draw the state high school tournament away from Charleston.
There are other uses for a baseball field that could pay off, such as outdoor concerts in the off-season.
For the past 13 seasons, the Thundering Herd has played its Conference USA home games at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston and Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. It has played its nonconference schedule at George T. Smailes Field at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center on W.Va. 2, about seven miles from campus.
That's no way to build or sustain a program.
The stadium is more than about baseball. The site Marshall acquired formerly was a parking lot and warehouse space. It has been vacant since Flint closed its Huntington production facility across 5th Avenue from the stadium site two years ago. The stadium is part of a larger plan to redevelop unused and underused industrial properties in the city's Highlawn neighborhood.
Having a stadium is good. Having a strong business plan for one is better. You have to start with a stadium. Now that Marshall is committed to a facility it has sought for decades, it's time for the real work to begin.