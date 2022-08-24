The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Natural gas prices are four times higher this summer than they were two years ago, and indications are they will go higher still as winter arrives.

A hot summer, demand for air conditioning and the continued retirement of coal-fired power plants have contributed to the increase in gas prices, the federal Energy Information Administration reported Tuesday.

