The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg, West Virginia, published this editorial on Dec. 10 regarding a group of correctional officers photographed raising their hands in a Nazi salute:
Once again, the state of West Virginia has suffered a black eye on the national stage. It’s the kind of thing that can’t help draw people to live here when we’re hemorrhaging population.
A photo surfaced last week of a group of correctional officers who all had raised their hands in a Nazi salute.
The investigation continues, but the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety has already fired three people and suspended 34 without pay.
Some reports say it was intended as a joke toward a classroom instructor. Regardless of why they chose to use the Nazi salute, it is unacceptable.
The reaction nationwide was immediate and strong.
“This photo is outrageous and morally repugnant,” said James Pasch, spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League. “There’s nothing more shocking than to see uniformed officers in training raising their arms in a Nazi salute. There’s simply no justification for this act or the message it sends.”
“This blatant act of anti-Semitism and hate must be repudiated by relevant authorities through actions, not just words,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations said.
Gov. Jim Justice told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that the offenders will be held accountable.
“If somebody is willing to do that, then, really and truly, they need to be suffering the consequences,” he said.
One of the consequences should be that these people never work a day as correctional officers or in any other state position.
Think for a moment: If you were a nurse or teacher or doctor out of state, planning to take a job in West Virginia, would you think twice after seeing the photo?
People across the country must be thinking the worst about West Virginia.
Or if you are a nurse, teacher or doctor already living in West Virginia, would you seriously consider moving to another state?
We cannot tolerate such behavior, and we must condemn it in the strongest terms.
As for the would-be corrections officers, Gov. Justice said he “can’t sympathize with stupidity.”
And stupidity is a large component in this scandal. If these people in the photo would pick up a history book every now and then, they would know just how horrible the Nazis were and the atrocities they committed.
Perhaps in today’s climate, people feel less encumbered when it comes to hate speech. But the state government, nonetheless, must act swiftly and act strongly in this case.
Government workers must know that there will be serious repercussions when they take part in such hateful activity.
Time for Bevin to give it up
The State Journal of Frankfort, Kentucky, published this editorial on Dec. 6:
Perhaps it’s fitting that Gov. Matt Bevin had a few words of unsolicited advice for his political archnemesis Gov.-elect Andy Beshear. After all, the two have been barbs in each other’s sides for the last four years, so we really shouldn’t expect it to end now that the votes have been counted and Bevin has been unseated.
In an interview, the governor offered Beshear the following tips: “do the hard things” and “don’t try to be popular.” Ironically, it was the latter — Bevin’s argumentative, aggressive style — that struck a sour note with voters and likely cost him the election.
The outgoing Republican governor said he willingly confronted tough issues such as the state’s pension systems — one of the worst funded in the country — making it easier for his successors.
“Who wouldn’t want to be the governor after the guy who cleans up all the crap? But the thing is this, we didn’t even clean up all the crap,” Bevin told The Associated Press, adding that the state’s underfunded public pension systems remain in “dire straits” and could eventually fail without structural changes. ...
Bevin also advised his successor not to “promise things you can’t deliver” — a jab at Beshear’s campaign guarantee to give public school teachers a $2,000 pay raise, a measure the incoming governor will need to convince Republican lawmakers to back.
Quite frankly, Bevin’s aggressive, confrontational style of leadership didn’t jibe with many Kentuckians. We say let the (governor) do his job the way he wants to do it. After all, he earned it at the ballot box.