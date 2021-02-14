President Joe Biden says he wants a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure soon. How can anyone argue with that?
Presidents and governors often talk a good talk about infrastructure. Former President Donald Trump gave a speech about infrastructure when he visited Cincinnati early in his administration, but that initiative got lost amid the 2018 election, his first impeachment and other concerns.
The question now is whether Biden, his fellow Democrats in Congress and Republicans can agree on a plan.
Last Thursday, Biden met in the Oval Office with lawmakers from both parties, Vice President Kamala Harris and, via teleconference, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Among those at the meeting was Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who is the ranking Republican member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. According to the Associated Press, Biden highlighted the need for repairs to “a lot of bridges in West Virginia.” After the meeting, Capito voiced her support for a “bipartisan surface transportation reauthorization bill that makes long-term investments in our nation’s roads and bridges.”
There is no doubt that much of the nation’s transportation infrastructure needs repair or replacement. These range from one-lane secondary roads in rural Cabell County to large projects such as the Brent Spence Bridge carrying Interstate 75 over the Ohio River at Cincinnati.
The larger projects run into billions of dollars and, unless supplemental sources of revenue are found, drain money from smaller ones. The bridges project at Louisville uses tolls to pay off the billions in construction costs. Giant projects such as the Brent Spence Bridge upgrade or replacement will likely require tolls as well.
Here in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program uses several tax increases to pay for projects both large and small.
Infrastructure, however, is more than roads and bridges. It includes water and sewer service. Sewer service can open vacant land to development in ways roads alone cannot.
Infrastructure can also mean broadband internet service. The West Virginia Legislature addressed that question almost immediately, with a bill already having cleared committee and moving to the House of Delegates floor. Few people would seriously argue that West Virginia’s existing internet service makes it competitive in the national and world online economy.
Capito’s use of the word “investments” is key, as upgrading infrastructure will require large up-front expenditures to achieve benefits that will accrue over generations. More than likely it will include changes in how we pay for infrastructure improvements and what changes the public is willing to accept in both the short and long terms.