At the beginning of the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session this year, two bills were introduced in the House of Delegates to bring back the death penalty. Neither is going anywhere, and that’s for the best.
Both bills were introduced Jan. 8 and referred to the House Judiciary Committee. The bills are similar. Both would allow the death penalty by lethal injection for first-degree murder.
With the session headed into its final weeks, neither bill has advanced in committee, meaning neither is likely to see the House floor, let alone the State Senate’s.
West Virginia ended executions when the U.S. Supreme Court suspended the practice nationally nearly 50 years ago. Several states revised their laws so they could resume the practice, but West Virginia has not gone down that path.
Now Ohio officials are reconsidering the practice there. The Associated Press reported last week that a group of conservative Republicans that includes former Gov. Bob Taft is urging Ohio’s General Assembly to consider ending capital punishment. Some members oppose it in general, while some point to the costs involved and the state’s inability to secure drugs needed for lethal injections.
Late last year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine postponed a scheduled execution until the state’s prison system could develop a three-drug injection method that could withstand court challenges. A federal judge had ruled that prisoners could suffer severe pain under Ohio’s present injection method.
Ohio once had an electric chair at its maximum security prison at Lucasville, along U.S. 23 north of Portsmouth. Old Sparky, as it was called, was retired when the state changed its method of execution to lethal injection.
Legislators, criminologists, pundits and others argue back and forth on whether the death penalty deters crime. It’s true that some people commit crimes so heinous that they effectively forfeit their own lives, but there are practical considerations, too.
Chief among those considerations is the fact that innocent people have been executed. Then there is the time and cost of automatic appeals of death sentences. Decades can pass between conviction and execution. The fact there have been racial disparities in the handing down of death sentences is a large concern.
Ohio’s last execution was carried out in July 2018. Nationally, the trend is against capital punishment. Ohio could very well join that trend eventually as drug makers want little to do with supplying materials for lethal injections and the public has little desire to bring back the electric chair, hanging or firing squads.
Practical and political considerations, not philosophical ones, likely will prevail in this debate.
The idea of restoring capital punishment comes up about every year in the West Virginia Legislature, and it usually goes nowhere. That’s because West Virginians on the whole are satisfied with the lack of capital punishment. If they’re not, they haven’t put restoring it on their priority list.
The legislators from Berkeley, Fayette, Hampshire, Mercer, Mingo and Putnam counties who introduced or sponsored the bills in this year’s session did their parts by listening to their constituents and introducing the two bills. Legislative leadership did its part by letting the bills die there.