People driving or walking along 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington can’t help but notice what Marshall University is building on the site of the former UpTowner Inn.
The framework for Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, located in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington, is taking shape and changing the nature of that area. What change hasn’t come yet will come when the building opens to students in less than two years.
The 78,000-square foot building will have nine classrooms, computer and finance labs, a makerspace, and student service and professional engagement centers. An atrium/auditorium will hold 360 or more people for dining and receptions, and it can be turned into separate spaces for several events at once.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the location in November 2021, with visible construction starting in April 2022. The center is expected to welcome students from the Lewis College of Business in spring 2024.
Construction of the building shows Marshall is expanding into the 4th Avenue business corridor now. The growth of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the School of Pharmacy have given new economic life to Hal Greer Boulevard south of 8th Avenue. Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Dot Hicks Field and the imminent construction of a baseball field have pushed campus growth east and north.
Marshall long ago broke the boundaries of 3rd and 5th avenues and Hal Greer Boulevard and 20th Street. As the university has grown in the number of programs it offers, it likewise has extended its territorial reach into Huntington.
Huntington and its neighboring communities in West Virginia and Ohio cannot thrive unless Marshall thrives. Marshall is an anchor of this region — not just as an academic or economic power, but as a significant part of its identity and history.
Thus, the construction of the new building for the business school is another important chapter in Marshall’s history. Current demographic trends indicate a looming decline in the number of students graduating from high school. To remain strong, Marshall will need to attract people who recognize the need for continuing education. Many people discover that by age 28 they don’t want the career they wanted at age 18. Thus, higher education is necessary for people to make changes in their lives.
It’s not just Marshall, of course. This applies to community and technical colleges and similar programs that offer shorter-term programs. Mountwest Community and Technical College is a youngster compared to Marshall, but it, too, will need to remain strong and active as people seek training to adapt to the region’s changing economy.
The coming decade may see less emphasis on new buildings and more emphasis on recruiting and retaining students. Nevertheless, the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation is another step in Marshall’s growth.
