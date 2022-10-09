The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221007 businessschool 03.jpg
Buy Now

Work continues on the Marshall University Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation on Thursday along 4th Avenue in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

People driving or walking along 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington can’t help but notice what Marshall University is building on the site of the former UpTowner Inn.

The framework for Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, located in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington, is taking shape and changing the nature of that area. What change hasn’t come yet will come when the building opens to students in less than two years.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you