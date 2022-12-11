The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Sears store in the Huntington Mall closed in late 2019. It can be hard to believe that it was that long ago and that it was only that long ago. The store had been an anchor at the mall since the mall itself opened in early 1981.

Last week, the Cabell County Board of Education received an update on the new Cabell County Career Technology Center planned for the building formerly owned and occupied by Sears. David Ferguson, project architect and principal with ZMM Architects and Engineers, said his firm is working with instructors to determine what the new school needs in terms of classroom space and other matters, but he expects the renovation project to be advertised for bid in March.

