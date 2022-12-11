The Sears store in the Huntington Mall closed in late 2019. It can be hard to believe that it was that long ago and that it was only that long ago. The store had been an anchor at the mall since the mall itself opened in early 1981.
Last week, the Cabell County Board of Education received an update on the new Cabell County Career Technology Center planned for the building formerly owned and occupied by Sears. David Ferguson, project architect and principal with ZMM Architects and Engineers, said his firm is working with instructors to determine what the new school needs in terms of classroom space and other matters, but he expects the renovation project to be advertised for bid in March.
Moving the Career Technology Center from a hilly area between Norway Avenue and Interstate 64 should be a win-win for both the school and the mall.
For the school, it means a more accessible location and more than doubling in size, going from 111,000 square feet to 230,000 feet. The added space means the possibility of more programs in ever-changing career markets, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
“At some point, we would like to be able to see things like plumbing offered, diesel mechanics offered, and so being able to outfit the facility for that future expansion is also extremely important,” Saxe told the school board.
“I think there’s going to be unique opportunities to partner with businesses and community organizations in this space, so we’re just really excited about what the future holds for career technical education here in Cabell County and preparing a future workforce,” Saxe said.
The transformation of the former Sears space should also be good for the mall. The Huntington Mall is the retail center of the Tri-State and a broader region. This time of year, it’s a destination for people who don’t mind traveling to enjoy Christmas shopping. Big box stores function as the anchors for malls, but that part of the retail industry has struggled with the rise of online shopping. Having a new and different people magnet on the mall property should help extend its life.
An additional benefit for the school system is geography — not so much for students but for planning new schools themselves. Given this area’s terrain and existing development, there are few available sites that are suitable for new schools considering modern requirements for space, security, accessibility and other considerations that didn’t exist 50 years ago. That’s one reason the new Meadows Elementary could not be built in the neighborhood it primarily serves.
Site preparation and infrastructure costs were high enough before this round of inflation. Now they are a further hindrance to building large schools on greenfield sites.
Thus the unconventional location for the new Career Technology Center. It’s a win-win for the school board and the mall, but more than that it looks like a win-win for the students and the communities where they will work and contribute in the decades to come.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.