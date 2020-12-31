The Huntington City Council won’t look the same when it meets again in January.
As noted in an article in Tuesday’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch by writer Josephine Moore, this week’s council meeting was the last for nine of its 11 members. Two current members could not run again because of term limits, and some were defeated for re-election, so the council will have nine new members when their terms begin in January.
These 11 people have signed up for an important job. So here is some advice:
A person doesn’t have to pay attention to the news for very long to learn know the city has some longstanding problems. Drug addiction and its related troubles are still with us, although we don’t hear much about them now because of the attention given to the coronavirus pandemic. When COVID-19 fades into the background, the problems from addiction will still need to be addressed.
Then there’s crime. Huntington has a bad and mostly undeserved reputation in some parts of West Virginia as being ridden with crime. The gap between reality and perception must be narrowed.
And streets. People are always complaining about streets. In recent months City Hall has been addressing this, but much work remains.
Urban decay is a problem everywhere as people move out of town and leave older structures behind. This is another area that Mayor Steve Williams has been addressing successfully. Progress had been made and must continue.
It’s far too easy to dwell on the negatives, and the new council members must address them. Let’s not forget Huntington’s positives, however.
Much of Huntington’s terrain is flat. It has infrastructure in place for several kinds of commercial and industrial development. The presence of Marshall University and its expanding number of education programs are a solid base to build on.
And Huntington is one of the most diverse cities in West Virginia in many ways. It has much to offer to a variety of people and businesses.
The Tri-State needs a strong Huntington. If Huntington prospers, so do its neighboring communities. When Huntington suffers, same thing.
The question for the new and returning council members is this: What should Huntington be like in four years? How can the city move forward with the mayor’s plan to redevelop the former ACF property and the surrounding area? How can infrastructure be improved? How can we continue to clear the city of dilapidated and dangerous structures?
Most important, how can City Hall lead the way in making changes so people will want to live in town and have their businesses here? A strong city starts with a strong economy. The past few decades have hit the city hard, but they haven’t done irreparable harm. Huntington still has a strong base to build on.
No right-thinking or responsible person wants these council members to fail in their jobs or for Williams to fail in his third and final term. We’re all counting on them to do what’s best for the city and the region.