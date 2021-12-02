Just as we were putting Thanksgiving behind us and looking forward to the batch of holidays that dominate December, a new coronavirus threat emerged: the omicron variant.
As of Wednesday morning, the omicron variant has been found in more than 20 countries, but that’s about all we know. We don’t know how contagious it is, whether it’s more deadly than other variants or whether the vaccines and boosters now in use in the United States are effective against it. We might not have answers to those questions before the end of this year.
One thing we do know is that the omicron variant will have to be a bigger threat than previous iterations of the disease to change how Americans live with COVID-19.
Americans have three approaches to COVID-19 and its variants. One group faithfully wears masks and gets its vaccines and booster shots. The other extreme has people who refuse the vaccine and consider masking as an infringement on their personal liberty, and it pushes back against mandates and restrictions. The middle group doesn’t like restrictions, masks or vaccines, but it takes a practical approach that blends caution with suspicion. It grudgingly obeys rules that are set down when they walk into a school, a workplace or a medical office.
COVID-19 has been with us for about 21 months. Fatigue set in a long time ago. Many people have accepted the fact that this virus will continue to mutate as long as it’s around, which could be forever.
Steps are being taken to guard against the new variant. Most of those involve international travel. Other than that, life goes on in the COVID age. There’s no desire yet to cancel the rest of basketball season or reschedule elections.
COVID-19 has cost us much in terms of lives that have been lost and damage to the economy, but it has also cost us much in terms of trust — in our government, our institutions and each other. This disease has been the most divisive element in American life in the past two years as it has come to dominate politics, education, entertainment and other endeavors.
COVID-19 is no longer the end-of-the-world apocalypse that was sold to us when lockdowns, business closures, travel restrictions and mask mandates were put into place in March 2019. It’s something we live with day to day, always recognizing it’s there and can take down even vaccinated people.
Omicron may turn out to be a threat that fizzles out. It could be a variant that hammers this region mercilessly as people move indoors for their winter activities. Both are possible.
We’ve been down this road before, and we’ll be down it again.