The newly formed - or more accurately, re-formed - Huntington Human Relations Commission now has its full complement of 11 members and is ready to hear complaints about alleged discrimination in the city.
Although the commission has no enforcement powers on its own, it should be a valuable body in ensuring all the city's residents and would-be residents are treated fairly in a wide range of matters, including housing and employment.
Huntington's nondiscrimination ordinance makes unlawful any discrimination on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, age, blindness, disability or veteran status.
The City Council has approved funding salaries and benefits for an executive director and an administrative assistant. Once those positions have been filled, the commission will investigate and hold hearings on cases of alleged discrimination arising from the city's ordinance. The commission may then issue subpoenas to investigate complaints and order companies or individuals to cease and desist any unlawful discriminatory practices.
The commission officially disbanded in 2011 because of financial constraints, laying off one employee and dissolving its 11-member Board of Commissioners. The commission had lost its ability to investigate complaints after Fair Housing Assistance and Community Development Block Grant funds dried up in 2009. Without funding, the commission listened to complaints and referred callers to other agencies, such as the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.
The closing came after several years of funding difficulties. In February 2005, all five of the commission's employees were laid off after it had exhausted its budget allocation. Volunteers staffed the office for about two years, until then-Mayor David Felinton hired an administrative coordinator and investigator. As the only employee, she served under the direction of the Board of Commissioners. The commission itself was inactive.
So for a decade, people have had no one-stop place in City Hall to file grievances against alleged discrimination and have them investigated.
Mayor Steve Williams has pushed for the re-establishment of the commission for more than three years. Williams said restarting the commission is in line with the city's mission of openness and fairness for all. Williams said he was seeking recommendations for an executive director.
Looking ahead, the 11 members of the commission will need to set the tone of their mission. Renters and job seekers now have a local place to turn to if they believe they have been discriminated against. Landlords and employers may be a bit apprehensive if they perceive the commission to be a new government agency looking over their shoulders as they evaluate prospective tenants or employees. A balance will have to be struck so neither group controls the process.
As an executive director and an administrative assistant are hired, there will be a period where the public learns what the commission does and what it cannot do. The learning curve could be short, or it could be long. Either way, the new Huntington Human Relations Commission fills a need. It's time for the new commission to show it is up to the task at hand.