The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

nitro i64 bridge1
Buy Now

Workers spent Thursday putting the finishing touches on the new Interstate 64 bridge spanning the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits in West Virginia. The bridge opened to two lanes of westbound traffic Saturday.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

We’re halfway to removing one of the most stressful parts of the drive between Huntington and Charleston on Interstate 64.

Over the weekend, westbound traffic began moving on the new bridge over the Kanawha River at Nitro. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, eastbound traffic will remain on the old bridge for the next few weeks until being routed onto the new bridge, after which work on disassembling and removing the 60-year-old span now in use will begin.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you