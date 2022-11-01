Workers spent Thursday putting the finishing touches on the new Interstate 64 bridge spanning the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits in West Virginia. The bridge opened to two lanes of westbound traffic Saturday.
We’re halfway to removing one of the most stressful parts of the drive between Huntington and Charleston on Interstate 64.
Over the weekend, westbound traffic began moving on the new bridge over the Kanawha River at Nitro. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, eastbound traffic will remain on the old bridge for the next few weeks until being routed onto the new bridge, after which work on disassembling and removing the 60-year-old span now in use will begin.
People who like to see bridges come down with explosives will be disappointed by the demolition of the old bridge. Instead, its center span will be lowered to a barge and towed offsite. That’s similar to how the old Ironton-Russell Bridge over the Ohio River connecting the two communities in Ohio and Kentucky was removed in early 2017. It will still be an impressive sight, though, because of the distance from the bridge to the river below.
Concrete piers that support the old bridge will be reused in building a new bridge. That is similar to projects on the Ohio where the bridges needed to be replaced but the piers were still sound. Keeping the old piers saves time and expense.
The new bridge carrying eastbound traffic is scheduled for completion in 2024. When complete, each new Kanawha River I-64 crossing will carry three lanes of through traffic and one exit and entry lane in each direction.
Since it went into service, the problem with the old bridge has not so much been with the bridge itself but with the approaches. Heading east, the entrance ramps from St. Albans are much too close to the bridge. In heavy traffic, drivers must be exceptionally aware of traffic flows. Traveling west, it’s the same situation with traffic entering from Nitro. At evening rush hour, traffic can back up to Cross Lanes even without an accident in the area.
The new crossing is part of a $224 million project that includes widening I-64 to six lanes between the Nitro and Scott Depot interchanges and creating a new St. Albans interchange. It’s all part of the Roads to Prosperity program proposed by Gov. Jim Justice and approved by voters in a special election five years ago. Among other projects in the program are widening of I-64 in Cabell County between Huntington and the Huntington Mall area.
Construction work makes driving in I-64 inconvenient at times, but the end result will be a highway that is safer for local travel, commuting and long-distance travel.
The old bridge over the Kanawha has been a bottleneck at times and even a chokepoint. People who use the highway frequently will be glad to see the work done and travel moving unimpeded again.
