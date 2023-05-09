Lincoln County Schools have a new superintendent — one who says he will encourage more students to receive training in technical and vocational programs.
By a unanimous vote, the Lincoln County Board of Education last week voted to hire Frank Barnett, the director of career and technical education for Cabell County Schools, as the new superintendent.
As noted here before, acquiring skills in reading, writing, math and other core subjects is vital for education, especially in the lower grades. By the time students reach high school, they need these skills so they can move on to advanced learning in those subjects and so they can be ready for other topics. High among those is personal finance. It’s not easy to be proficient in finance without being able to read or do math.
Another component of personal finance is bringing enough money into your household to live on. A big part of that is obtaining a well-paying job, and for many high school students the first step in that can be vocational training.
At last week’s meeting, board President David Bell said encouraging more students to seek vocational training is a priority of the board.
“Looking around, approximately 20% of our kids go to college. Another 10% percent go to vocational (training). That leaves 70% graduating without anything. This board made a goal to increase our vocational program. During the course of our search for a superintendent, we think we found a person to help us in our goal.”
Maybe in their grandparents’ or great-grandparents’ day, a high school diploma was enough for a graduate to get a good job with a living wage. Even dropping out was a viable option for some. Those days are ending, if they haven’t already. College is good for some high school graduates. For others, vocational training during high school and after is the ticket to a good life. Lincoln County school board members recognize that.
Barnett leaves Cabell County as it prepares to remodel the former Sears store at the Huntington Mall into the new career technology center to be named the Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers. His experience here should help develop programs so Lincoln County students can see their future could be in skills they begin to learn in high school.
“I want to build CTE programs and reinforce the academic programs for the students of Lincoln County to give them the opportunity to be career and college ready,” Barnett said. “I believe in boardroom to classroom accountability. We owe this to the students of Lincoln County.”
