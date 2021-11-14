Officials from Marshall University and the City of Huntington did more last week than toss a few shovelfuls of dirt in a ceremony along 4th Avenue. They called attention to a plan to bring new vitality back to a corridor, a city and a region that need it.
They gathered on the site of a former motel to mark the beginning of construction of the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation. When completed in about two years, the 77,000-square foot building will have classroom space, an auditorium, computer and finance labs, office space, meeting rooms and study spaces for students. It will be equipped with conference capabilities for both small and large business gatherings and serve as an incubator for both management and practice, offering student-centered opportunities for learning and collaboration.
That’s significant. It should attract high-quality students and faculty to Marshall, and it signals Marshall’s readiness to be a major player in the training of future business people and — pardon the trite and overused term, but in this case an accurate one — business leaders.
The building is named for Smith, a Marshall alumnus and the university’s president in waiting, who — along with his wife, Alys — donated $25 million to the Lewis College of Business for the new facility in 2018, which sparked an influx of other donations to make the dream come to life.
Current university President Jerome Gilbert said a bigger picture is to connect campus to downtown with a high-tech corridor that stimulates “imagination, creativity, jobs and attracts investments to Huntington.”
“Huntington has the prospect of beginning a renaissance that will return the Jewel City to the brightness of its heyday,” he said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said positive results could already be seen from the university’s Visual Arts Center downtown, which helped transform the area, and he hopes to see it continue for the section of 4th Avenue not yet revitalized.
“We have to change the culture for those students who come through this program and have choices to make when they’re walking out, not to get a job, but to create a job,” he said. “That’s what this facility is going to do for Huntington. That’s what this facility is going to do for the region.”
Downtown Huntington needs Marshall to grow, and Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony was evidence that is happening. But the neighborhood needs private investment, too. The fact there are empty buildings and empty lots where buildings once stood are testimony to the need to make downtown attractive to investment again.
Part of the answer is nourishing an entrepreneurial culture where people have opportunities to start and sustain their own business enterprises. That takes certain skills that many of us don’t have. It also takes money, and it takes supply lines that have dried up as national and regional companies have squeezed mom-and-pops out of business.
Which brings it all back to Marshall and the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation. Making the 4th Avenue corridor a place for businesses to start and grow needs a spark, and the new building could provide that. Of course, a building is only a building. The community must take advantage of what it offers so a new generation of entrepreneurs can begin the process of restoring downtown Huntington to being the hub of activity it once was and could be again.