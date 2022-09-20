The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert, right, speak at a news conference on Friday in Charleston. CPV plans to build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia.

 John Raby | The Associated Press

It’s been a busy year for industrial development in West Virginia. On Friday, another project was announced, although its future is not certain.

Competitive Power Ventures, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, says it plans to invest $3 billion to construct a natural gas power plant that utilizes carbon sequestration technology. The plant will be somewhere in West Virginia, but company CEO Gary Lambert would not say where the preferred site is.

