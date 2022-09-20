U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert, right, speak at a news conference on Friday in Charleston. CPV plans to build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia.
It’s been a busy year for industrial development in West Virginia. On Friday, another project was announced, although its future is not certain.
Competitive Power Ventures, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, says it plans to invest $3 billion to construct a natural gas power plant that utilizes carbon sequestration technology. The plant will be somewhere in West Virginia, but company CEO Gary Lambert would not say where the preferred site is.
The project is still in the planning stages. Lambert said 10 years could pass before the plant supplies electricity to the regional power grid, and that depends on the schedule for permitting and construction.
Lambert said the construction phase of the project could supply 1,000 jobs, with maybe 1,000 permanent jobs once the plant is operational.
Friday’s announcement was the sixth major economic development project announced in West Virginia this year: the $2.7 billion investment for a Nucor Corp. sheet steel mill in Mason County, the GreenPower Motor Co. electric bus plant in South Charleston, the Pure Watercraft electric pontoon boat factory in Brooke County, energy startup SPARKZ’s plans to locate an electric battery factory near Bridgeport, and Berkshire Hathaway’s plans in Jackson County to invest $500 million into a solar energy-powered industrial park in Jackson County.
The CPV project is not nearly as far along as the others announced this year, and it is the most speculative. According to the Associated Press, a study by researchers from the University of California, San Diego, in late 2020 found more than 80% of 39 projects that have sought to commercialize carbon capture and storage ended in failure. The study cited lack of technological readiness as a top factor.
About a dozen years ago, Appalachian Power tried an experimental carbon capture project at its coal-fired Mountaineer power plant in Mason County but abandoned it when the Public Service Commission would not allow it to raise its rates to recover the cost of the process.
Lambert, however, is optimistic about carbon capture.
“Carbon capture has been done in a number of different industries, including the power industry,” Lambert said. He said the federal legislation requires that 70% of carbon emissions be captured. “We’re going to be closer to 90-95% capture here.”
CPV’s plans were made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives tax breaks to alternative energy projects. Sen. Joe Manchin’s vote gave the act the support it needed to pass the Senate, so it was no coincidence he shared the table with Lambert for the big announcement.
The fact remains, however, that with present technology, carbon capture and storage is too speculative to bank on. Carbon capture and storage is another example of an energy-related, climate change-reducing idea that sounds good in theory but has many, many problems in practice.
If this project is built, it will supply a boost to West Virginia’s natural gas industry and to the state economy as a whole, but much needs to occur before those benefits roll in.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.