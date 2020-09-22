Pardon us for asking, but has the emergency rulemaking process to get West Virginia through the COVID-19 pandemic lost its way?
One recent example: Cabell County EMS director Gordon Merry says he was caught off guard when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released a new emergency rule earlier this month requiring all EMS workers wear a face mask on all calls.
As reported by Taylor Stuck in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday, the rule amends the legislative rule relating to EMS and requires all pre-hospital medical service providers to maintain six feet of distance between the public other than the patient. They must wear a surgical mask or N95 mask depending on the circumstances, as well as wear eye protection and a face shield when available.
The West Virginia EMS Coalition sent a letter to DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch asking him to rescind the rule, saying it is unnecessary and placing it within legislative rule is inappropriate. The coalition has also sent a letter to the secretary of state, saying DHHR does not have emergency rule-making authority in this instance.
Crouch said last week during the governor’s press briefings that the rule was issued after first responders, including EMS, police officers and firefighters, were found not wearing masks. He specifically mentioned two police departments in Kanawha County that have outbreaks of COVID-19.
Crouch said he stands by the rule, despite it only impacting EMS and not affecting other providers in the health care chain. He said if they are already wearing PPE, the new rule shouldn’t matter.
If violating this bit of wisdom is rare, why bother with another rule?
It will be up to others to decide whether DHHR overstepped its authority in requiring all EMTs to wear masks or other PPE while interacting with patients. But it’s really not surprising that one group feels singled out as government officials stumble their way through dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stumbling has been the standard operating procedure as the pandemic has worn on. The public is beginning to question who has the authority to make these decisions and when the emergency, now in its seventh month, will end.
It’s too dangerous to play football. Or is it? Retail stores should enforce an executive order requiring all who enter to wear masks. But do they, and should they?
We won’t even talk about the ever-changing criteria for West Virginia’s color-coded maps that determine what goes on in public schools.
The more officials tinker and issue rules without legislative action — that is, rules made by the people who are elected to make rules, not by those who are elected to enforce them — the public is more confused and more likely to ignore it all. When the enforcers take it upon themselves to make rules, care must be taken.
EMTs and others in the health field will still wear masks. It would be unwise for them not to. But EMTs do have a point that there is supposed to be a rule-making process and rules should be fair and equitable, along with effective.
There is a growing perception in West Virginia that the process has gone off track and lost its way. It’s almost as if things are being done mainly to show that things are being done with no idea of what the end result is supposed to be.