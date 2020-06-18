Parents of elementary-age school children can be protective of their neighborhood schools. So can others in those areas. Schools often define a place, and losing an elementary school, even a small one, can devastate a community.
Likewise, school officials must be mindful of political realities when they ask voters for a new tax to fund school construction projects or to continue an existing tax that’s about to expire so they can fund more new schools.
Those realities were addressed when the Cabell County Board of Education revealed its plans for a bond levy election on Aug. 22. First, they emphasized that no consolidations are being considered. Second, the levy election would continue a levy that has been in place for several years and has funded construction of new middle schools.
As part of the recognition of political realities, the board proposed three new schools for the three most populous areas of the county — Milton Elementary in the eastern end, Davis Creek near Barboursville and Meadows in Huntington — so voters in those areas would not feel overlooked and be tempted to vote against the levy.
The ballot language will say the levy will allow the board to build a new school for Davis Creek at a new site, while the board will have the option of replacing Milton and Meadows on site or at new sites.
Meeting with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board last week, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the new Milton Elementary could be built on its existing site or at the location of the former Milton Middle School. That site would be advantageous if the proposed floodwall is built around Milton, he said.
A possible site for Davis Creek would be the old brickyard in Barboursville, Saxe said. That would have the advantage of redistricting about 100 students from the overcrowded Village of Barboursville Elementary School to the new Davis Creek school, he said.
The tougher decision would be Meadows. That school’s site is hemmed in by housing, a highway and a hill. Saxe said some nearby residences could be acquired to expand the site. If that’s not possible, students could be bused to the existing Highlawn Elementary building while the new Meadows school is built, as Highlawn is expected to move into its new building when the 2020-2021 school year begins.
An off-site possibility is in the area of Woodville Drive off West Virginia 10 past Huntington High School, Saxe said. A location has been identified as suitable for a new elementary school, he said.
That would bring relief to the traffic congestion at Meadows when parents drop off and pick up students. However, W.Va. 10 at Huntington High is congested in morning and afternoons as it is, and moving Meadows to that area could add to the congestion. Another traffic signal might be needed in that area. Improvements to W.Va. 10 at the high school could help, but traffic on the new road moves faster than it did on the old one, so there may be unforeseen problems.
The Woodville Drive option would increase the district’s transportation costs permanently. The temporary Highlawn option would increase them for a couple of years.
Stakeholders in all three areas need to follow these plans closely, both before the bond levy vote and after. They will be locked in to these locations for 40 years or more, so it’s up to parents and others to demand answers and up to the school district to provide them.