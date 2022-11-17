The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A little more than two years ago, Cabell County voters approved a program to build four new schools. Construction is about to begin on the first of those schools.

Tuesday evening, the Cabell County Board of Education approved a contract with Swope Construction to build the new Davis Creek Elementary School at 1400 Riverview Drive, Barboursville. Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said a groundbreaking ceremony could be held early next month.

