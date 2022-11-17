A little more than two years ago, Cabell County voters approved a program to build four new schools. Construction is about to begin on the first of those schools.
Tuesday evening, the Cabell County Board of Education approved a contract with Swope Construction to build the new Davis Creek Elementary School at 1400 Riverview Drive, Barboursville. Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said a groundbreaking ceremony could be held early next month.
Site work and building the foundation will be the first steps in construction, so months could pass before passersby see progress on the building itself, Hardesty said.
Most of the funding for the new school comes from the $87.5 million school construction bond levy approved by voters in August 2020, along with funds from the school board and the West Virginia School Building Authority for a total of $111 million.
Renderings previously provided by Edward Tucker Architects Inc. show two classrooms each for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Plans include an arts and music classroom, a gym and an extra media lab that can be used for additional classes.
Outside, an outdoor classroom space and a parent pickup loop separate from the bus loading and unloading area are included. While a new playground is not included in the plans, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said current Davis Creek Elementary staff are working to get playground equipment they want for the new school.
The new Meadows Elementary, Milton Elementary and Cabell County Career Technology Center are not yet ready for construction.
The three elementaries are in the three most populous parts of Cabell County — Huntington, Barboursville and Milton. They involve no consolidations, which probably helped assure the levy’s passage. As the county’s school-age population has declined, keeping small schools open in remote areas or in close proximity in urban areas becomes difficult to justify, but in some cases parents believe the consolidation trend went too far. These buildings are one-for-one replacements, which makes sense politically as much as it does in terms of delivering instruction.
New buildings are good, but high-quality instruction and adequate resources are far better. These four new buildings replace others that were built for another era. Students have different needs today, and these new buildings should help meet those needs. If they don’t, it will be money wasted.
A school district should not be judged by the buildings its students attend but what they learn inside them. Here’s expecting — not hoping, but expecting — these four buildings are the first step in delivering improved learning outcomes for the students inside them.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.