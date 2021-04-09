When talk of economic development turns to infrastructure, highways and broadband internet service often dominate the conversation locally, but you can’t forget about sewers.
Businesses in the Kyle Lane area north of Huntington along W.Va. Route 2 can’t forget about sewers. The lack of public sewer service has been a problem in that area for nearly 20 years.
But help is on the way.
Two days ago, the federal Economic Development Administration awarded a $2.5 million grant to the Pea Ridge Public Service District to extend sanitary sewer service from the Barboursville area over to Route 2. The new line will connect local residences, the Alcon factory and a nearby industrial park to public sewer service.
Alcon and the industrial park have been using on-site package plants to treat wastewater. Those plants are in bad shape and in need of replacement. Their owners have wanted public sewer service for years, said David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council.
“They don’t want to be in the sewer business,” Lieving said in an interview. Access to public water and sewer systems is important in site selection for new construction or expansion, he said.
But these projects take time and money.
“I’ve been involved in this project for 13 years, when I was working at the state Department of Commerce. The state of West Virginia didn’t have adequate funding for these projects for years. A lot of this had to do with the Chesapeake Bay — finding grants and loans for projects over there,” he said.
Adequate wastewater treatment is an important feature in all successful communities, Lieving said.
“It will make property up on Route 2 more attractive. There are buildings for sale on Kyle Lane and the area. I think that’s one of the reasons these properties have not been sold — lack of a sewer system.”
Dina Foster, general manager of the Pea Ridge PSD, told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Fred Pace that the project will take a year and a half to complete. The new line is part of a $36 million project to extend services and also build a new treatment plant in Barboursville, she said.
Water, sewer, broadband, telecommunications, roads … these and other physical infrastructure needs can make or break a deal when it comes to decisions businesses and others must make in site selection. Our area gets high marks in some and low marks in others. Wednesday’s announcement was good news for job retention and expansion in Cabell County, but more — much more — remains to be done. At least this one longstanding problem is being taken care of.