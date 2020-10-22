At Tuesday evening’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting, two teachers from schools on opposite ends of the county summed up the differences in approaching the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adam Culver, an English teacher at Crossroads Academy in Huntington, spoke on the lack of consistency in the ever-changing protocols and said the board needs to make a plan for when the pandemic inevitably gets worse. He suggested the county should use its social media channels and other communication avenues to promote mask wearing and other safety measures.
“The schools being closed is leverage now, and we should embrace that,” Culver said.
Milton Elementary School teacher Vera Miller expressed frustration with the county’s divergence from its original COVID-19 plan to instead follow the state’s color-coded plan, which she says has left teachers, students and their families with no consistency.
Miller told the board a student told her he had been in quarantine.
“I could see the shame on his face,” Miller said. “They feel bad because they might have made somebody sick. And I thought, ‘Is that what we’ve become? Is that what we’re doing?’”
Sad to say, but inconsistency has been the theme of the state’s approach to containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It goes beyond color-coded maps and gets into the political necessities of weighing two competing approaches.
There are two extremes at work in the public’s response to COVID-19, neither of which is good. One group panics at the sight of anyone not wearing a mask. Its members insist on masks everywhere and strict adherence to quarantine guidelines.
The other group believes the threat from the virus is exaggerated. These people walk around in public unmasked and go out of their way to avoid social distancing recommendations. In short, they don’t believe there’s a problem or else they rely on herd immunity.
While the numbers of both groups are relatively small, they do more to muddy the necessary public response than clarify it.
Now add to that comments made by Cabell-Huntington Health Department health officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny at the same meeting. Kilkenny said the health department has not identified any instances of transmission occurring in the classroom, although some have been linked to school activities.
Kilkenny warned the good situation in the schools could change in a few days.
When the lockdowns were imposed this past spring, a common phrase was “We’re all in this together.” It sounded nice, but it wasn’t true. Some people were able to isolate at home, but others with jobs deemed essential had to go to work and interact with the public.
Now that the lockdowns are over for the most part, people are mingling again and we really are in this together. You never know who carries the disease and who among those is spreading it.
Common courtesy and common sense dictate that we not be dragged into a war between the extremes. Social distancing is always a good idea when diseases spread, whether it’s a novel coronavirus or the common cold.
Be safe and be considerate.