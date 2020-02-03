The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg, W.Va., published this editorial on Jan. 24 regarding legislation to release nonviolent offenders on personal recognizance bonds:
House Bill 2419, which has passed on second reading in the Judiciary Committee, is common-sense legislation that should become law.
The bill would require magistrates to release those charged with nonviolent offenses on a personal recognizance bond, which means little to no money is needed.
“The idea is to basically try to reduce the number of people that are being sent pretrial,” House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“In other words, they’re being incarcerated before they’ve been convicted of anything. It’s intended to try to reduce that flow in certain situations, but not to totally remove the discretion of the presiding officer, the magistrate or the judge.”
The Gazette-Mail reported that state officials have looked at the numbers and it is disturbing to think that more than 600 inmates sit in jail awaiting trial on misdemeanor offenses.
Why should someone that hasn’t been convicted — and that isn’t charged with a violent crime — have to await trial behind bars?
They shouldn’t.
And the practice is creating problems, both in the jail system and for the counties that have to pay the jail bills.
As the Gazette-Mail reported, state numbers as of Jan. 21 showed show more than 5,100 inmates in regional jails built to hold 4,265. That means almost 900 inmates have insufficient bedding and space, creating cramped and dangerous situations.
Imagine having three to four adults shoved into cells meant for two. Imagine the heightened risk for violence and disease.
Add in the insufficient staffing that’s a problem at most regional jails and it’s a wonder the state hasn’t had to deal with even more jail violence and potential liability.
From a fiscal standpoint, at about $48.25 per day, those 627 inmates held awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges are costing taxpayers more than $30,000 a day.
Lawmakers believe pressure to appear “tough on crime” lead magistrates to set bail instead of releasing a person charged, even though the current law allows it.
“Keep in mind, magistrates are elected by the people, and some of them feel pressure to appear to be tough on crime,” Shott said. “Sometimes, they overlook the fact that the purpose of bail is to assure that the person appears for their court appearance and doesn’t constitute a threat to others in the community or to property, and so forth.”
Preston County, though, appears to be between a rock and a hard place when the proposed legislation is applied.
On the one hand, the cost of dealing with crime in the county continues to increase. County commissioners increased the county’s jail fee budget to $925,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal — taking slightly more than 10% of the entire budget.
On the other hand, Prosecutor Mel Snyder said crime in the county continues to increase and has grown more violent. Even a decade ago, the majority of criminal activity was non-violent — mainly property crimes.
“Now what we have are murders, rapes, arsons, attacks, strangulations, stabbings, shootings, malicious assaults. It’s crazy,” he said.
While the proposed legislation may not have as much of an effect locally as it would in other parts of the state, every little bit helps. Even if 5% of alleged offenders were released on recognizance for nonviolent charges, it would save Preston County tens of thousands of dollars in jail costs.
Requiring magistrates to release those charged with misdemeanors of a non-violent nature, unless the prosecution can show cause why the person should be held, seems like a prudent step that is better for those charged, the judicial and correctional systems.
Lawmakers should give it strong consideration during this legislative session.