OK, let’s get this over with. The West Virginia primary election is today, having been postponed by about a month because of COVID-19 precautions. Those precautions have changed the way many voters have voted. Even with a high turnout, the polls could be lonely places today.
According to the secretary of state’s office, six of West Virginia’s 55 counties have more than 50,000 voters registered for this election — Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell, Wood and Raleigh. The percentage of voters who requested absentee ballots ranged from 16.6% in Berkeley County to 24.9% in Kanawha County.
In Cabell County, 23.1% of voters chose to vote by mail. In Wayne County, the number was 17.4%. In Mason County, 25.3%. In Putnam County 24.8% and in Lincoln County 17.1%.
In all counties, more than 60% of voters who had requested absentee ballots had returned them as of Thursday. When you add to that the number of people who chose to vote early in person, about half the people who are participating in this year’s primary may have already voted by the time polls open this morning.
That, however, does not lessen the importance of voting today if you haven’t done so already.
All results that are reported tonight could be subject to change, as absentee ballots must be postmarked by today, and they must be delivered to county clerks’ offices before the official canvass begins next week. Thus, we might not know the outcome of some races until late next week.
After the canvass, the chattering class will digest the results and tell us what it all means — in theory. When that dies down, most voters will get a break from talk about state and local races except for the people who live and die by politics. Undoubtedly, that talk will continue on social media. Considering the tone of much of that conversation, perhaps we should call it antisocial media.
This election should give West Virginians an idea of how well mail-in voting works. Is it safe, or is it fraught with fraud? Does the system work well? Does it need minor changes or a major overhaul? Should it be expanded or scrapped? This election and others like it throughout the country will give us an idea of what to expect in the general election this fall.
So far 2020 has hit us hard. On the national level, most of what people have talked about in person and online in the past two months is nothing like what they talked about in January and February. Closer to home, the reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent protests have upended much of what people expected spring and summer to be like.
There are encouraging signs the virus’ impact is waning, but the response has exacerbated divisions that had previously existed in society. Likewise, we need to learn if the momentum generated by the recent protests will continue into the fall campaign.
But first we have to get through today’s election and next week’s canvass. The weather forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures — two ingredients that encourage turnout.
The candidates have had their say. Now it’s our turn.