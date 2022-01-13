West Virginia is about to receive a multibillion-dollar industrial investment thanks to six bills enacted by the Legislature in a special two-day session this week. That’s good news on the face of it, but underneath there may be problems.
One is the manner in which the near-secretive bill was passed. The other is what damage this new investment could do to the Huntington-area economy. The new laws set up a deal that would see a steel recycling facility set up in Mason County, House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said Monday.
The deal also includes an incentive for the company to invest in developing a facility in the Northern Panhandle.
“West Virginia has been working at this for years,” Hanshaw said. “We’ve been working our way into big-league economic development for years. We created the (Department of Economic Development Closing Fund) specifically for this purpose, and this bill funds it to the tune of what’s necessary to recruit what will be the biggest economic investment in the state’s history. I’m excited about it.”
As reported by HD Media’s Lacie Pierson, most of the debate about the bill bundle came for Senate Bill 1001, which established the tax incentive package that representatives of the company asked for, Hanshaw said.
Under the new law, if a manufacturing company invests $2 billion in West Virginia and hires at least 500 full-time employees at twice the federal minimum wage, that company can be exempt from 50% of its corporate net income tax. Thus an investment of $2 billion could exempt a company from paying $1 billion in taxes if it meets the job creation requirements.
The tax incentive was something the company specifically asked for, saying existing state code for corporate net income tax exemptions weren’t clear.
Hanshaw on Tuesday said the tax exemption is not the state giving away $1 billion to any company, and it was his position that any company that invests in West Virginia and uses that tax exemption will be adding revenue to the state’s tax base.
“Over the course of time they will incur significant tax breaks as a result of locating here,” Hanshaw said. “That’s a tax break against investment and against taxes that they are not paying today. This has not cost the State of West Virginia.”
Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, wasn’t a fan of having to consider such big financial transactions in a short amount of time, especially considering he felt like it all was meant to give Justice’s State of the State address a little oomph Wednesday.
“I’ll tell you what the rush is,” Longanacre said. “There’s a State of the State address coming up (Wednesday) night, and there’s a dog and pony show planned. That’s the rush, but my constituents have the right to hear these deals play out in the proper committees.”
As far as the public knew, an unidentified company wanted millions of dollars in tax breaks to build a new facility at an undisclosed location. State officials leaked the identity and the location, so it wasn’t much of a secret, but why did they need to be so coy about it?
It’s not easy to form a respectable opinion on a matter about which a person knows little. In that case the person must rely on experience to balance his or her limited knowledge.
Experience in this area has shown that government officials can be tempted to embrace prospects that promise much but ultimately deliver little. KineticPark here in Huntington never became the high tech center it was supposed to be. In Kentucky, some state officials are trying to recover $15 million in what they consider to be a bad investment in an aluminum mill in the Ashland area.
There have been some successes, but they didn’t involve massive tax breaks or state money up front. Take Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia. The direct incentives it received were those available to other companies. The state and utilities did help, but those were projects that benefited the public as a whole along with Toyota: a new bridge over the Kanawha River; a new wastewater treatment plant; and improved natural gas service.
Most people who enter elected office are not savvy investors or real estate developers. They can be too enthusiastic about a prospective windfall from investing other people’s money.
When these projects come along, they must be vetted publicly.
As for the Huntington area, the Nucor plant sounds as if it would be in competition with Steel of West Virginia. Huntington-based Steel of West Virginia recycles scrap steel, which is similar to Nucor’s announced plan. Competition could benefit both companies, but if it favors one to the detriment of the other, the governor and the Legislature may have just made a big mistake.
When The Herald-Dispatch business reporter Fred Pace asked for a comment from Steel of West Virginia, he received this reply: “Thanks for reaching out. Steel of West Virginia has no comment to share on this.”
That leaves some in the Huntington area wondering whether this legislation will help it or harm it. Members of the Legislature who were present for the session voted for the six bills, so voters of this area must assume they were assured there would be little or no local ill effects from the legislation.
Those concerns aside, Nucor’s investment here should be a net plus for West Virginia. The process raises questions that will need answers, and getting those answers may take time, but in the end, it looks like West Virginia wins one.