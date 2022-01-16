It’s nice to win one.
Thursday morning, the reality of Nucor Corp.’s decision to invest $2.7 billion in a new steel mill near the Mason County community of Apple Grove set in when people in Nucor shirts or high visibility yellow jackets were seen on or near the site.
With Wednesday’s announcement, residents of the area looked forward to what benefits they will enjoy as the mill is built and what challenges they will face.
“If you had told me someone was going to invest $2.7 million, I would have thought that’s awesome. But you’re talking $2.7 billion,” Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley said.
Nucor says the new steel mill will employ about 800 full-time teammates after it begins commercial operations. About 1,000 temporary construction jobs will be created during the building of the steel mill, which is estimated to take two years.
The company says its nonunion workforce is among the highest paid and most productive in the steel industry. Average compensation across Nucor in the 2018-2020 period was more than $95,000, the company said, adding it has a practice of not laying off teammates during an economic downturn due to a lack of work. If the jobs at Apple Grove are like that, they will attract a work force from every neighboring county in West Virginia and Ohio and probably from Kentucky.
The mill will recycle scrap metal to produce three million tons of steel sheet per year using an electric arc furnace.
It’s the biggest industrial investment in the region since 1996, when Toyota Motor Corp. committed to building an engine factory a few miles away at Buffalo in Putnam County. It may be a coincidence that Nucor announced its plans for Apple Grove at the same time AK Steel is demolishing its furnaces and other facilities at Ashland. As an old plant goes down, a new one goes up.
This region has seen more than its share of factories being demolished while it waits for others to take their place. West Virginia as a whole has seen some success stories, such as the Procter & Gamble production facility in the Eastern Panhandle and the opening of the Leer South metallurgical coal mine near Grafton. This region has patiently waited for another win, and last week the patience paid off.
Nucor’s plans offer hope that some longstanding problems in this region will be solved. As Handley noted, West Virginia 2 between Huntington and Point Pleasant has needed improving for decades. The volume of truck traffic during construction and commuter traffic afterward could provide the incentive for the state to make some long-overdue improvements to the road.
Nucor will need better broadband than is available in most of rural West Virginia now. Again, Nucor’s needs could provide the impetus to get that problem taken care of.
Winning begets winning, so if Nucor delivers on its promise, the region could soon see the type of infrastructure improvements that will benefit all of us.