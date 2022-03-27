The communities of Apple Grove in Mason County and Buffalo in Putnam are less than 20 miles apart by highway. The two have some similarities, and they will have more as the years pass.
Buffalo is known for the presence of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, an operation employing hundreds of people assembling engines, transmissions and other drive train components. Apple Grove has been known mostly as an unincorporated community along W.Va. 2 south of Point Pleasant with a chemical factory that makes plastic pellets for food and beverage containers.
Now Apple Grove and its neighboring community of Mercers Bottom are known as the site where Nucor Corp. is investing $2.7 billion to build a new sheet steel mill.
West Virginians have been elated and disappointed when unfamiliar companies said they were scouting for locations to build large-scale industrial facilities here. The shale gas boom was supposed to bring development to the northern part of the state. There has been some development along the U.S. 50 corridor and in Wetzel County, but reality fell short of hopes. Things can always change, however, if industry trends improve.
Toyota was different in that it was an established company with a reputation to protect. Although West Virginia tried and failed to land a Toyota pickup truck assembly plant in 1995, the following year Toyota committed to building the Buffalo plant.
Other international vehicle manufacturers didn’t follow Toyota to West Virginia, but Toyota’s experience here helped convince its Hino subsidiary to build a truck assembly factory in Wood County.
Toyota’s decision confirmed this region can compete for factories of a certain size. We don’t have the flat land or the labor pool that the Columbus, Ohio, metro region offers, but we do have enough sites to attract certain types of facilities for established and growing companies such as Nucor.
Last week, a Nucor official wanted West Virginians to know how committed the company is to its planned mill at Apple Grove.
“That is one of the most frequently asked questions I get,” John Farris, vice president and general manager of North Carolina-based Nucor Corp., said during his opening remarks at the 2022 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition in Charleston on Wednesday.
“Since our announcement of the site in Mason County in January, we have been working really hard to purchase the primary steelmaking equipment for the facility. That’s all been purchased, so now we’re committed to just under $1 billion worth of Nucor capital to the project, so hello, West Virginia. We are coming.”
Whether other companies follow Nucor to West Virginia and nearby parts of Ohio and Kentucky remains to be seen. The state of West Virginia has committed to infrastructure improvements in the Apple Grove area as Nucor meets certain investment commitments. How that infrastructure is developed could determine the pace at which other companies evaluate Mason County and surrounding areas, including northern Cabell County, for investment
The Green Bottom area of Cabell County, just a few miles from Apple Grove, has seen growth. It is poised to benefit from Nucor’s presence.
To use an overworked phrase, we’re all in this together. What benefits one county can benefit its neighbors.