Incarcerating people accused of crimes and those convicted of crimes is an expensive proposition for Ohio’s 88 counties, including Lawrence County, but help could be on the way.
Lawrence County’s jail opened about 50 years ago. It was built to hold 52 inmates, but it frequently holds more. Sheriff Jeff Lawless has pushed for construction of a new jail for years. Such a project could cost $25 million or more — money the county doesn’t have. Yet.
A bill to help build and repair older county jails in Ohio has passed the state House of Representatives and has been forwarded to the Ohio Senate for approval, according to State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.
“It has bipartisan support,” Stephens told The Herald-Dispatch reporter David E. Malloy last week. “We had six hearings, and it passed 93-2. This bill could help Lawrence County, Jackson County and Gallia County. Hopefully it can be approved by the end of the year.”
Stephens is a co-sponsor of the bill, House Bill 101, along with state Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, in Athens County.
The bill creates a program that gives first priority to lower-wealth counties, Stephens said. The proposal is similar to Ohio’s school facilities funding that has helped build a number of new schools in Lawrence County over the past 20 years.
If the bill is passed into law, it could provide funds through the capital budget that is coming up next year, Stephens said. The counties, however, would have to pay for the operational costs of their new jails, he said.
Something has to be done to correct the situation in Lawrence County and elsewhere. Neighboring Gallia County is building a new jail next to its courthouse in Gallipolis. The $20 million, 120-bed jail will replace the 38-bed jail in the courthouse basement.
Gallia County is responsible for about 68 prisoners per day. It sends its overflow to Van Wert County in the northwestern part of the state — a four-hour drive one way.
To pay for the new jail, Gallia County commissioners raised the county sales tax by one-fourth of 1% to 7.5%. That’s the same rate now charged in Lawrence County.
Thanks to standards regarding modern interpretations of the phrase “cruel and unusual punishment,” building a jail can be cost-prohibitive for some counties.
Something has to be done. HB 101 could be the best hope Lawrence County has to bring its jail into compliance. Or the county commissioners could be faced with the same decision the Gallia County commissioners faced — the need to increase the county sales tax.
In either case, the jail situation can’t drag on forever. Sooner or later, something will happen, and the county will face an expensive lawsuit over jail conditions. That’s the sort of thing that created the regional jail system in West Virginia. So far Ohio has not decided to use regional jails. Since the days of the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, Ohio has leaned more toward local control, so it’s up to counties to decide what to do. HB 101 could be the answer.