This year Ohio will not execute any prisoners on Death Row. That decision became official last week when Gov. Mike DeWine postponed the last execution that was scheduled for the year.
DeWine’s decision pushed the execution of Quisi Bryan, who was convicted of killing a Cleveland police officer, from this October into 2026. The decision was as much practical as philosophical. Ohio executes prisoners by lethal injection, but no drug maker is willing to supply drugs for that purpose.
According to the Associated Press, DeWine’s decision to postpone Bryan’s execution was one of several reprieves the governor has issued in recent years. DeWine has said he is concerned that drug companies — which oppose the use of their drugs in executions — could pull pharmaceuticals from state hospitals to punish Ohio if it did secure their drugs and use them for lethal injection.
Currently, 11 men are scheduled for execution in Ohio next year, but if drugs cannot be secured and if the Ohio General Assembly does not authorize a different method of execution, those men likely will see their executions postponed again.
At this point, it’s logical to ask why Ohio, Kentucky and other states with capital punishment bother with it. Defense attorneys are asking the same question: Why go through the time and expense of a trial to determine whether convicted murderers should be executed when the state has a moratorium on executions? That has come up in Pike County, Ohio, where George Wagner IV has been charged with aggravated murder in the killing of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
“Why should we have to go through a death penalty trial when Ohio doesn’t have the death penalty?” Wagner’s attorney, John Parker, asked.
It’s time for Ohio, Kentucky and other states to take the death penalty off their books. The practical reasons for abolishing capital punishment outweigh any deterrence it may have in preventing crime. With the lengthy appeals process that comes with the death penalty, decades may pass between the time a capital crime is committed and when the guilty party is put to death.
The fact that innocent people have been put to death is another reason to end the practice.
Even if the death penalty is justified, how is it to be carried out? Do we bring back hangings, firing squads or the electric chair? If drug makers will not supply drugs for lethal injections, what other options are there?
West Virginia hasn’t had the death penalty since 1965. Every now and then a member of the Legislature introduces a bill to bring the death penalty back to the Mountain State. Usually those bills are referred to a committee for action and are ignored until the session’s end. West Virginians as a whole are satisfied with the lack of capital punishment here.
The finality of capital punishment and the inequalities and difficulties in administering it should be reason enough for Ohio, Kentucky and other states to end their moratoriums and abolish the death penalty altogether.