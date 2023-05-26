Some huge drug distribution companies are paying out billions of dollars over a period of years because of how their negligence or greed fueled the nationwide opioid epidemic. One company resisted participating in those settlements, and now it faces going out of business entirely. Serves it right.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has stripped Morris & Dickson Co., one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors, of its license to sell highly addictive painkillers after determining it failed to flag thousands of suspicious high-volume orders at the height of the opioid crisis. The revocation order threatens to put the Louisiana-based company out of business. The order came two days after an AP investigation found the DEA allowed the company to keep shipping drugs for nearly four years after a judge recommended the harshest punishment for its “cavalier disregard” of rules aimed at preventing opioid abuse.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.