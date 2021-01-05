The editorial in Sunday’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch drew a number of comments on social media. The comments showed not only the division among local residents on when public schools should reopen, but it also pointed to long-term changes educators and school administrators must consider.
The editorial noted that a third of West Virginia students have failed at least one class in the core subjects, which include math and English. It praised Gov. Jim Justice for setting a date for schools to reopen so children don’t fall further behind.
As with anything related to schools and the coronavirus pandemic, opinions were divided, sharp and often caustic. Here is a sample:
n Michael Lewis: “My Child is a Virtual School student at Explorer Academy administered by Ryan McKenzie for Cabell County Schools and I am extremely happy with the efforts and results from the program Explorer Academy is operating for our Kids.”
n Chelsa Irene Booth: “Michael Lewis, I agree! My girls are doing great with it! I will say, however, WV Learns puts so much stress on the shoulders of middle and high school students. Their work load is unacceptable.”
n Samantha Doutt: “ … you also have to consider that families get out of remote learning what they put in. The students who are on my live meetings, who turn in assignments, and contact me with questions are doing well. Those I rarely if ever hear from are not.”
n Melissa J. Hill: “There’s always a learning curve when introducing something new. For Administration, Teachers, Parents and Children”
Educators base their teaching methods on what they believe to be the best research-based practices. By now thousands of researchers are examining the effectiveness of remote learning and other nontraditional methods of teaching. That research will continue for the next few years as the long-term impact of the coronavirus-related school shutdowns becomes known.
How will this affect teaching methods five or six years from now, or even next year? It’s apparent some children thrive under remote learning, while others don’t. It could be the motivation of individual students, access to broadband internet, poverty or any number of factors.
School systems would be wise to determine which children learn best with remote learning, either in full or in part. Curricula or the method of delivering education could change depending on which children do best in school and which do best remotely.
Likewise, educators will need plans for the next widespread closures, whether they are related to a disease outbreak or not.
Teaching methods aside, the pandemic has caused people to question the ventilation systems in schools and other buildings. Last year Cabell County voters approved a bond issue to build new schools and renovate some existing buildings. Certainly air-handling systems will receive more scrutiny than before.
In a meeting with the editorial boards of HD Media newspapers last year, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee said the pandemic forced society into changes that previously had been a decade away. We lost the time that’s usually taken to implement these changes gradually.
That is true of education and so many things.