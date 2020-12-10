You can add another economic impact of COVID-19 on the American economy: Carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal this year will be the lowest since at least 1973.
“This year, U.S. energy consumption was heavily affected by responses to COVID-19, including working from home and other stay-at-home measures, closed or limited operating hours for several types of businesses, and travel restrictions. In April, when many parts of the country instituted measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, monthly U.S. energy consumption fell to a 30-year low and emissions fell to a record low,” the federal Energy Information Administration said Wednesday in a release that analyzed its Short-Term Energy Outlook for December.
Overall, this year’s carbon dioxide emissions from the U.S. energy sector could be 11% lower than in 2019, according to EIA data through August and EIA estimates for September through December. The EIA expects CO2 emissions in 2020 to fall by 19% for coal, by 13% for petroleum, and by 2% for natural gas, much of which can be attributed to the pandemic’s effects on energy consumption.
CO2 emissions from coal this year could reach the lowest annual level (4,597 million metric tons, or 19% of the total) in EIA’s annual emissions series that dates back to 1973, the agency said. In the electric power sector, where most coal is consumed in the United States, coal has lost market share to natural gas and renewables since peaking in 2007, according to the EIA.
Natural gas will account for about 36% of U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions in 2020, according to the EIA. Gas is consumed in several sectors, with the electric power sector consuming the most. The EIA estimates that in 2020, although electricity consumption will have declined slightly, the use of natural gas to generate electricity will have increased.
Looking at the larger picture, people who are concerned about carbon dioxide’s effect on the climate can take small comfort that the pandemic has reduced the amount of CO2 the American energy sector has produced. Likewise, people in the natural gas industry should be encouraged that their product’s share of the power generation market has increased despite setbacks in pipeline construction.
For coal, it’s more bad news in a decade of bad news.
People in several industries say they expect the economy to rebound from the pandemic in the middle of next year, although not all parts will recover by then. The travel and hospitality industries could still be their own recession until later in the year, with some parts of the nation recovering sooner, of course.
Energy, travel, health care, education … the COVID-19 pandemic has upended many industries. Getting back to normal remains a long way off.