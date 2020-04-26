Add colleges and universities to the list of institutions stressed by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a huge problem for some, and it could be the death of others.
We saw that locally last week when the Marshall University Board of Governors tabled action on its proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year. Board members said they needed to wait for more information on how the pandemic will affect the budget, which had a projected $8.8 million deficit as of last week.
Marshall faces a possible decline in enrollment this fall because of the pandemic. Some students prefer face-to-face instruction over online courses, so they could decide to take a gap year rather than enroll this fall, President Jerome Gilbert said. National polls indicate a possible decline of 10–15% in enrollment in the coming year.
The board established a working group to help the administration identify ways to cut $15 million to $20 million from the school’s budget.
In preparation for cuts that are likely to come, Gilbert said he will take a 15% cut in pay next year, and Provost Jaime Taylor will take a 10% cut.
It’s as bad elsewhere. The University of Kentucky is facing a $70 million shortfall in next year’s budget because of a projected enrollment decline and a decrease in revenues from short-term investments.
The statement announced UK’s plan to deal with the deficit. It includes extending its temporary hiring freeze indefinitely, reducing contributions to the employee retirement plan and canceling merit-based pay raises. It also said layoffs are likely.
Likewise, the University of Michigan and its health system estimate a coming revenue shortfall of $400 million to $1 billion. The school’s president has announced it will reduce employee hours and pay, with layoffs a possibility.
Urbana University, a small private college in Ohio, announced last week that it would close in part because of financial problems related to the coronavirus. That school, though, had been in trouble for several years. It was purchased by Franklin University, which soon after converted it into a branch campus for accreditation purposes.
However, there probably are a number of other small private colleges that are facing severe cutbacks if not closings, whether temporary or permanent, as the financial fallout from the coronavirus spreads.
In other words, the troubles facing the small business sector also affect higher education. They’ve just not been as visible yet. But they will be soon. Schools must decide whether to have classes on campus this fall or wait until early 2021. Those decisions will have significant impact on the schools’ revenue and expenses.
Sooner or later, state and local governments will face similar problems. If the coronavirus infection rate and fatality rate dropped to zero tomorrow, we’d still be dealing with the effects of this pandemic for at least a year and probably longer. Governments have lost money from sales taxes, hotel-motel fees and other revenue sources. It could be a year or more before those revenue streams return to normal.
People who rely on higher education and on certain government services may want to prepare for the next 12 months. It could be a bumpy ride.