It looks like the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed years of work on the opioid epidemic. While almost everyone was focused on keeping one under control, the other rebounded.
As noted by reporter Taylor Stuck in an article in Sunday’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health network advisory at the end of December reporting large increases of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids from March through May of 2020.
The most recent provisional data available from the CDC indicate that approximately 81,230 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020. It is the largest number of drug overdoses for a 12-month period ever recorded.
State-level data for West Virginia for 2020 is not yet available, but Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, said officials are hearing from community partners throughout the state that there were significant increases in mental health issues, including substance use relapse, overdoses and overdose fatalities.
Suspected overdose calls increased in Cabell County by 14% from 2019, according to data from Cabell County EMS. This follows a steady decline of 52% from 2017 to 2019.
Connie Priddy, compliance officer for Cabell EMS and coordinator of Huntington’s Quick Response Team, said 2020 started well. Numbers stayed low through April. Then came May, when numbers exploded. The number of calls declined slightly in the summer, but it has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, Priddy said.
Meanwhile, other types of calls have also increased. Dead on arrival, or DOA, calls increased across the country. While there have been no official studies done on this yet, anecdotally it is believed many were the result of people afraid to visit a hospital because of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic will provide fertile ground for researchers in a multitude of disciplines for years to come, from epidemiology to economics to education and others. The side effects of the widespread and long-lasting shutdowns that were imposed to “flatten the curve” will be one of those fields that will be studied and debated.
As with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic has gone beyond being a medical matter and has become a political football. Sadly, its effect on the opioid epidemic is likely to be another of those.
For now, it’s incumbent upon state and local officials to take steps to ensure that a pandemic doesn’t unravel years of progress on an epidemic that has already cost this community, this state and the Appalachian region too much already.