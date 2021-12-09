When the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic nearly two years ago, government officials took unprecedented steps to prevent its spread. Many people, including a pastor in Louisiana, thought those steps went too far.
According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court of Louisiana announced Tuesday that it will hear arguments in Tony Spell’s fight against criminal charges he faces for violations of pandemic gathering limits that were in effect last year.
Spell, of the Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge area, faces six charges of refusing to obey the state’s public health orders. Gov. John Bel Edwards had issued a public health ban on gatherings of more than 50 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Spell says Edwards’ order violated First Amendment guarantees of religious freedom. While fighting the criminal charges, Spell is also seeking damages over the restrictions in federal court. Earlier this year, a state judge refused to throw out the charges against Spell. An appeals court confirmed that decision. The Louisiana Supreme Court has not yet set a hearing date in the case.
This one case goes beyond Spell. Early in the pandemic, people in federal, state and local governments assumed broad emergency powers that restricted daily life in many ways. Schools were shut down. Parks were closed. Most public gatherings, religious and otherwise, were prohibited. Small businesses were closed while large ones stayed open. Sporting events were canceled. Hospitals didn’t perform elective surgeries. Elections were postponed, and absentee voting rules changed without formal legislative consent.
When this pandemic is over, there needs to be a reckoning of whether these measures accomplished the goal of containing the spread of the disease. That reckoning must also compile information so we know if the lockdowns and restraints on public movement helped more people than they harmed. Education is one field in particular where this matter must be studied.
Many people in West Virginia already have their answers to those questions: The government went too far. They’ve decided they won’t put up with mandates requiring masks, vaccination and social distancing.
COVID-19 changed our lives in ways we haven’t noticed yet. We can look back on our pre-COVID years the way some people look back on our pre-9/11 years to see what we’ve done wrong since then and what we should have been doing before.
If Spell’s case goes beyond Louisiana state courts and into federal courts, the U.S. Supreme Court could be called on to decide what restrictions were constitutional and which weren’t. Or it could duck the question, as it does with many others.
Either way, the question is relevant today as winter arrives and people spend more time indoors. It will remain relevant until society reaches a consensus, formal or otherwise, on whether the restrictions of 2020 were justified and whether or when they should be used again.