With the beginning of the new school year almost upon us, it’s clear that one concept is coming up more often: choice.
Parents and students have more choices now than before. With choice comes the need for school systems and individual schools to prove their value.
In Cabell County, more families are choosing to homeschool their children. The number of homeschooled students in Cabell County increased from 550 in the 2017-18 school year to 999 enrolled in home-based programs for the 2020-21 year. The pandemic undoubtedly contributed to that jump, as some parents decided against sending their children back to the classroom after restrictions eased.
In Wayne County, 495 students were homeschooled last year during the pandemic, and 478 are registered to continue that method of education next year. Enrollment continues to rise, Superintendent Todd Alexander told The Herald- Dispatch reporter Luke Creasy.
This follows a nationwide trend of students leaving public or private schools for homeschooling. According to the Census Bureau, 11% of households homeschooled their children this past September, up from 5.4% six months earlier.
In the background is the concern in some circles about critical race theory in schools. It’s something that has gotten attention online nationally, but it’s seldom talked about locally. Whether that plays any role in local parents’ decisions to homeschool their children is unknown.
The growth of online programs, such as those being offered in Cabell and Wayne counties, could also convince some parents to have their children learn at home instead of in a school building. While it might not meet the technical definition of homeschooling, it’s still a choice some families will make and it will reduce the number of children in school buildings.
Keith Thomas, director of student support for Cabell County, told Creasy the trend toward homeschooling is unsettling, as every student who is homeschooled is no longer counted as an official student in the school district.
“Funding takes a big hit when you lose that number of students. One thousand kids is a lot of money and a lot more jobs for the county,” Thomas said. “We didn’t have to cut any (teaching positions) this year, but we could have a lot more jobs in schools if we didn’t have so many homeschooled students.”
Thomas said he doesn’t expect the trend to continue past this year.
“At least half of that we will get back. At least that’s our hope, but there’s no doubt it will scale back some,” Thomas said.
It’s good that parents and students are aware they have more choices, but with those choices comes the responsibility of ensuring the correct decisions are being made. Homeschooling isn’t for everyone. But choices are available now.
For public schools, the issue is trust. Public schools previously competed against private schools. Now they must also compete against online education and, perhaps soon, charter schools. To maintain their share of enrollment, public schools must show what they offer is better than what homeschooling or other alternatives offer.
In a society in which politicians and media sell discord, building trust isn’t easy, but it must be done.