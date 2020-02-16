There are some words that carry different meanings to different people or different groups of people.
Calling a rural, blue-collar person who likes guns and pickup trucks a “redneck” can be a term of endearment or an insult, depending on who is using the word, who is listening and the context in which it is used.
Using these words is like walking through a minefield. Their meaning can change overnight, or they can change without some people noticing it.
Gov. Jim Justice learned that lesson last week when he called some high school basketball players and their fans “thugs.”
Justice coaches the girls basketball team at Greenbrier East High School, as he did before he was elected and has been since. At a game last week, an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School got into a scuffle with someone in the stands. That was when Justice used the word “thugs” to describe Woodrow Wilson’s team and its supporters.
Criticism came swiftly and harshly, as Justice apparently didn’t understand that the word carries disparaging racial connotations. The governor issued a statement clarifying his remarks, but it fell short of an apology.
It’s hard to say if or when this will end. It could be an issue in this year’s primary and general elections.
The simple truth is that this would not have happened if Justice had been concentrating on his day job.
The governor is the one person elected by people in every county to represent their interests in the Legislature. Last week, legislators considered measures to correct shortcomings in the state’s foster care system, which has been overwhelmed by the growth in opioid addiction. They debated whether to promote increased use of renewable energy sources as a way of attracting industries that want clean energy.
Legislators considered a law dealing with educators who “groom” students for sexual abuse. They debated the need for a law protecting LGBTQ residents from discrimination in employment and housing.
Where was the governor when all this was going on? Coaching a high school girls basketball team.
Justice decided long ago that he would rather not be in Charleston full time taking care of the state’s business. For the fourth legislative session in a row, he has placed a higher priority on coaching than on representing voters’ interests. He refuses to live in the governor’s mansion on the Capitol grounds. Instead, he commutes to the Capitol when he feels the need to be there and works from Greenbrier County at other times.
Justice obviously enjoys his job of coaching basketball, and he is reluctant to give it up. When he offered his services as governor to the people of West Virginia, he should have known that voters want a full-time governor.
Justice’s absence from the Capitol will be a factor in some voters’ decisions in May and perhaps in November. If he expects to be re-elected, he needs to hand off his coaching duties to someone else. If Justice wins the primary, the Greenbrier County Board of Education needs to know before the general election what his decision will be, as will voters.
No one wants to give up a side gig they love, but governors are paid to make decisions and represent the state’s interests. Being governor is not a part-time job.