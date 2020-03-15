That was a pretty rough 24 hours that began Wednesday night when one professional basketball player tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Before anyone could comprehend what was happening, sports on the professional and amateur levels were shut down, Broadway’s lights went dark, schools were closed and everyday life was disrupted.
All this for a disease that so far had had only 36 confirmed deaths in the United States as of Friday morning. We’ve learned a new phrase — social distancing.
Many if not most of us wondered if this was an overreaction or if this disease outbreak is really that bad.
One thing is certain: The uncertainty that COVID-19 has introduced into the United States has affected our entertainment pursuits, our economy and our politics — all for the worse.
The outbreak has us questioning many things about ourselves, our government and our society. As we sort through things in the next month or months, we will have more questions. Getting the answers will take time.
There are too many unknowns for the public to determine whether government, business, academic and other institutions are responding to this worldwide pandemic wisely. We don’t even know how many Americans are infected with the disease. We may never get an accurate count.
The federal government’s laggard response hasn’t helped any. COVID-19 has finally gotten the attention of the president and Congress, but not until after states had taken action of their own. Some states have been more nimble in dealing with this, but not all.
One thing to remember is that COVID-19 falls hardest on the elderly and people of all ages with severe underlying certain health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. What part of the country has a population with a higher percentage of these conditions than average? Appalachia. And what state? West Virginia. And in what state are people likely to avoid going to the doctor for routine health problems that might actually be symptoms of the novel coronavirus? West Virginia.
The next couple of weeks will be pretty rough as professional agitators and their followers do their thing to score as many points and make as much money off this dilemma as they can — truth and compassion being ignored.
Seeing everything canceled is a disappointment, but we can get over that. The important thing is to put away the partisanship that is the default reaction to every little thing that happens and to do what we can to get this behind us.
We will have to make more accommodations to public health and safety. Some people will say or do foolish things. Some people will be heroes. Knowing America, someone will get rich from this.
The one comforting thing is that the best thing we can do to contain this disease is to do what we should have been doing all along. No, not buying every roll of toilet paper in sight. We’ve been reminded to practice basic hygiene. And to be mindful of the possibility that while you might not show symptoms of a contagious disease, you can still be a carrier, so be considerate of others in your interaction with them.
There’s a lot that we don’t know, but there is enough that we do know that we must make changes to our lifestyles for now. We prepare for the worst, do our parts and hope for the best.