Public school systems in West Virginia and elsewhere are grappling with a shortage of teachers. They can’t find enough warm bodies to fill the center chair in their classrooms.
According to the West Virginia Education Association, teacher vacancies increased from 728 in 2018 to 1,500 in 2023. As reported by HD Media’s Josh Ewers, numerous bills in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate are aimed at addressing the shortage through pay raises, incentives and accelerated pathway programs.
One bill would allow classroom aides who meet certain qualifications to become teachers. Another would give some military veterans an easier path to become teachers. While these bills don’t exactly fall under the heading of “desperation,” they do show that the traditional method of recruiting university graduates isn’t filling the need to recruit and retain teachers.
It’s not just West Virginia. According to the Associated Press, the Kentucky General Assembly is considering legislation to allow people wanting to teach their subjects of expertise to obtain interim certificates. It also calls for creation of a marketing plan to recruit students into teaching and a statewide job posting system for teacher vacancies. Another provision would allow teachers’ aides to cover a class, at the discretion of school administrators.
The two states are considering similar solutions to a similar problem.
Kentucky state Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, notes a widespread problem in the education field.
“Just talking to teachers, I’m hearing a lot of discussion about burnout,” Tipton said. “Teachers are teaching their regular class load. There’s a shortage of teachers. There’s a shortage of substitutes.”
Pay undoubtedly is one problem. If West Virginia wants good teachers, it needs to offer them a competitive wage and competitive benefits. Money doesn’t solve all problems, but it makes some a lot easier to deal with.
It would be good if additional money was accompanied by additional accountability so schools could make it easier to reward good teachers and encourage less-than-adequate ones to leave the classroom, but that’s a battle for another day and, frankly, one that educators and lawmakers are reluctant to take on until a crisis requires it.
The other problem goes beyond money. Lawmakers must ask what they can do to make a teacher’s job more productive. If teachers have certain duties that can be delegated to others, that should be considered. Student discipline would be in the mix for discussion. And there must be others.
West Virginians like to complain about their public schools, but they aren’t ready to take the steps that are necessary to improve them. The teacher shortage is a symptom of what ails the system. Economic incentives would be a good start, but only a start.
