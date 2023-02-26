The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Public school systems in West Virginia and elsewhere are grappling with a shortage of teachers. They can’t find enough warm bodies to fill the center chair in their classrooms.

According to the West Virginia Education Association, teacher vacancies increased from 728 in 2018 to 1,500 in 2023. As reported by HD Media’s Josh Ewers, numerous bills in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate are aimed at addressing the shortage through pay raises, incentives and accelerated pathway programs.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you