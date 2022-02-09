In the leadup to Super Bowl Sunday, some local football fans are excited about the possibility their perennially underachieving Cincinnati Bengals could bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, the high school basketball season is getting close to its end. Teams are looking ahead to their postseason games that will determine champions from the sectional level to the state.
We don’t know how the Ironton High School girls’ basketball team will do at tournament time, but one player has achieved something special by scoring her first point in organized basketball.
As recounted by The Herald-Dispatch’s Tim Stephens in an article Tuesday, Alba Gonzalez is a 5-foot-1 senior exchange student from Madrid, Spain. She had never played basketball before she came to Ironton. She scored the final point in Ironton’s 59-20 loss to Fairland on Monday. As time expired Gonzalez attempted a shot from three-point range, but she was fouled by a Fairland player. That gave Gonzalez three chances to score from the foul line. Her first two shots missed. The third went in, and her teammates rushed onto the floor to celebrate with her.
“I’m so glad she made that shot,” Ironton coach Jeremy Williams said. “She deserved it. She comes to practice every day and works hard. She hustles. She’s gotten so much better. Now she can dribble, make a layup and make a free throw.”
Gonzalez’s lone point may have earned her a place in Ironton sports history for reasons other than success on the court. Ironton High athletes have earned their share of championships over the years, but Gonzalez achieved something greater.
Most attention in sports goes to winners. If the aim is something other than winning, then why keep score? But there are victories within each game that don’t show up on the scoreboard.
Gonzalez will have stories to tell when she returns to Spain after her time in Appalachian Ohio. One of them will be how she was given the opportunity to try something new, learned and was cheered on by her teammates — and the opposing coach, too — as she achieved her own small personal victory.
That’s the beauty of amateur sports, whether they be a pickup game where rules are made on the fly or whether they are organized and conducted according to strict rules. They both teach lessons — good and bad; pleasing and uncomfortable. When they are done right, they can make a difference.
