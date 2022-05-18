Recycling of household waste has been tried many times in this area. Usually those efforts ended earlier than expected.
Too many attempts at recycling failed because people are either inconsiderate or uncaring. If bins are full, people pile material on the ground, leaving it to be scattered by the wind or by animals. If signs ask for beverage glass only, they leave window glass, which may contain lead. If plastic recycling asked for specific kinds of plastic, people deposited other kinds, such as PVC pipe. Cardboard recycling relies on people flattening their boxes; instead, people throw intact boxes into the dumpsters, which greatly reduces storage space.
In short, recycling has often relied on the goodwill of people who don’t have it. This gives some hope that Huntington’s latest curbside recycling plan will work.
Monday night, the Huntington City Council will consider a resolution establishing a curbside recycling program that would begin in October if at least 910 households sign up.
If the council approves the program, Rumpke will operate the program, including billing and customer service. The service will be $10 a month for the first year of service. The cost may decrease if more than 910 customers request service. Customers will be billed every six months.
For initial sign-up, customers will also pay a one-time cost for a 95-gallon container, which is $10. To replace a container, the cost is $20.
The service would be single-stream, meaning that accepted items can be put in the container together. The items do not have to be bagged together because plastic bags aren’t accepted. Acceptable items include cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs with lids, glass bottles and jars, metal cans and cups, and cartons.
Rumpke employees will pick up recyclables biweekly from Huntington households and haul them to Rumpke’s Ironton facility. Recyclables are then transported to Cincinnati for processing.
The fact that people must buy into curbside recycling gives hope that the system won’t be abused. A few people will try, but if the city signs enough up for the program, the number of abusers should be small enough that it won’t threaten the viability of the program.
Mark Buchanan, executive director of the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority, said 1,700 to 1,800 households drop off recyclables at collection sites. As for how the new curbside service will affect the Huntington drop-off site, Buchanan said it’s a matter of waiting to see. The authority anticipates that a majority of users will switch to the curbside recycling service, he said. In the most recent fiscal year, the authority brought in 623.93 tons of recyclable material, he said.
That last number speaks for itself. That’s a lot of trash that’s not going to a landfill or being deposited along a road somewhere. More can be done, and municipal curbside recycling is a step toward that goal if enough people sign up and make it economically feasible.