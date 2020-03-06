After months of community meetings and public input, the Cabell County Board of Education has some decisions to make about the future of several elementary schools.
Tuesday night, the steering group for the school system’s next 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, or CEFP, submitted its proposals to the school board. The CEFP is required by the state School Building Authority for applications for state aid in building or renovating schools.
The proposed CEFP for Cabell County recommended replacing four elementaries on site and one off site.
Davis Creek Elementary, along Alternate W.Va. 10 near Barboursville, was recommended for replacement on a new site for an estimated cost of $16.1 million. Although the location for a new school was not included in the plan, the new school building would be larger than the existing one so it could relieve overcrowding at Village of Barboursville Elementary through redistricting.
Davis Creek is the only school recommended for relocation. Cox Landing Elementary, Meadows Elementary in Huntington, Milton Elementary and Ona Elementary were all recommended for replacements on site with some stipulations.
Cox Landing lacks ADA compliance, and committee members suggested considering renovation of the existing building should the issues be able to be addressed.
In addition, Altizer and Nichols elementaries were recommended for renovations, as was the Career Technology Center. Hite-Saunders was recommended for performing deferred maintenance.
The plan also approves of a new athletic field for Huntington and Huntington East middle schools at a site to be determined.
One word missing from the proposed CEFP is “consolidation,” and that was no oversight.
One thing the education establishment is beginning to learn is that the public is not all that fond of school consolidations. Whether it’s at the elementary level, where small communities or city neighborhoods are defined by their schools, or at the high school level, where large-scale consolidation means students get on the bus at 6 a.m. and arrive home at 4 p.m., parents don’t like consolidation.
Arguments in favor of consolidation usually focus on the financial and instructional side of education. Small schools can be expensive to operate, so consolidation makes financial sense. Smaller elementary schools often have only one or two teachers per grade level. If the school is stuck with a below-average teacher, so are students and parents.
At the high school level, consolidation gives students more programs to choose from, so in theory they should have better opportunities to learn a wide variety of subjects. The drawback is that parents have yet to see proof that their children are learning more in the larger high schools than they are in the smaller ones. All things considered, most parents would probably prefer a return to medium-sized schools if possible.
When the board receives public comment about redistricting Village of Barboursville Elementary to relieve overcrowding there, it will be interesting to see how parents respond. Redistricting is almost as unpopular as consolidation is.
Also, people are bound to ask how Meadows Elementary can be rebuilt on its present site. Rebuilding without demolishing the existing building and sending students elsewhere in the interim would seem to require acquiring several nearby residences.
The CEFP plan is available on the school board’s website. The next task for the board is to review the plan, decide which parts are most urgent and determine how to pay for them. SBA funds will be sought, and a renewal of the bond issue levy that expires next year is possible.
Many questions remain. It’s up to the public to ask them and the board to answer them.