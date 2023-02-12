To paraphrase an old saying, legislation has consequences, and now the West Virginia Legislature is dealing with its actions last year that resulted in a near-total ban on abortions in the state.
Last week the House of Delegates approved House Bill 2789, which removes birthing centers from the state’s certificate of need requirement. The certificate of need program has long been a target of some legislators, who would prefer to let the market determine what medical facilities should be built and what equipment should be in them rather than the state Health Care Authority.
The House approved HB 2789 73-26, with one member absent. It now moves to the state Senate for consideration.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 35 states and the District of Columbia require certificates of need for health care facilities. West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are among the 35.
Apparently nothing has prevented the opening of birthing centers in West Virginia until now except market demand and the certificate of need process, which can be expensive. Certificates of need prevent needless duplication of health care services, but it can also function to protect existing health care providers by discouraging or preventing competition.
Birthing centers frequently are staffed by nurse midwives. Only one such center in Charleston operates in West Virginia at present.
The bill’s main sponsor, Del. Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, said the legislation will provide women with greater access and more options.
“We just told thousands of women throughout this state that they were going to have to give birth,” Crouse said. “Many of those are going to have to travel round trip hours to get to doctors or birthing facilities. That is adding too much to them. We need to make these closer, and allow them where they are able to sustain.”
Whether the Legislature made the correct decision last year is a moot point at the moment. What’s done is done, and until a future election changes the composition of the Legislature, there’s no reason to expect the near-ban on abortion in West Virginia to be repealed.
We had nearly 50 years of legal abortion to let us know what that resulted in. We’re now in new territory, and it may be years before we know the full results of the state’s abortion ban. It could mean a baby boomlet, which would mean a new set of matters for the Legislature to address, or it could mean little.
HB 2789 is one of the early steps in learning what that future holds. Now it is in the hands of the state Senate, which should evaluate the bill on its own merits separate from senators’ view on abortion itself.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.