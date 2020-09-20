The planning process for a new Ohio River bridge has cleared its first hurdle, but there are a few more to go before dirt is turned or concrete is poured. And it could be 10 years before the first cars drive across the bridge.
Last month the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission issued its first feasibility study on the new bridge, which would connect Ohio 7 in the area of Fairland East Elementary School with W.Va. 2 and the Merritts Creek connector.
About a year ago, an estimated 80 people from both states attended a public meeting at the KYOVA office in Huntington to hear about the project and, later, submit their thoughts. In West Virginia, the feasibility study identified three potential corridors for the location of the proposed bridge. The study evaluated the corridors’ ability to meet future traffic needs, enhance regional connectivity, support future economic development and create more pedestrian use while minimizing impacts to the community and environment.
One corridor would have a crossing near W.Va. 2 (Ohio River Road) and W.Va. 193 (Big Ben Bowen Highway). A second proposed corridor would have a crossing near W.Va. 2 and County Route 11 (Big Seven Mile Road). The third corridor is located less than a mile south of County Route 7 (Nine Mile Road) along Douthat Lane, extending over the Ohio River and intersecting Ohio 7 near Private Road 1286.
The feasibility study found the first corridor to be the most desirable. It recommended dropping the third corridor from consideration.
The next step in the process is the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) design phase, said Chris Chiles, KYOVA’s executive director,
It’s a comprehensive process, Chiles said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch. It will determine if the two remaining corridors are within the known or suspected range of endangered species, and it could narrow the preferred site from two to one, he said.
“We’re really in the process of trying to secure funding for that. Funding can come from a variety of sources,” Chiles said.
One source is the Surface Transportation Block Grant program, which is an allocation of federal funds to KYOVA, Chiles said.The program can fund up to 80% of eligible projects, which in this case would be the NEPA study. The remaining 20% must come nonfederal sources, which in this case would be the two states, the two counties or other local entities, Chiles said.
The question is not just how much the study would cost, but when money for it would be available, Chiles said.
“It’s a process. Everything has been slowed down over the past six months because of COVID-19. I’m hesitant to put a timeline on it,” he said.
“We anticipate having funding for the NEPA process in the near future.”
Once the design process is well underway, right of way can be acquired, Chiles said. And there are also the permits that will be needed from state and federal agencies, such as the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard, that must be obtained,
All that must be done before ground can be broken and construction may begin. That explains the 10-year wait before a bridge can open to the public.
The new bridge, if built, would help complete the Tri-State Outer Belt project that began in the 1950s and 1960s with Interstate 64 and the West End bridge and continued into the 1980s with the Chesapeake, Ohio bypass and later with construction of the new Ohio 7 in Rome Township. The bridge would not only give Ohioans better access to the eastern end of Cabell County, it would also help complete a long planned and often delayed dream.