Some endorsements are difficult, as candidates with similar qualifications square off in a contested election. Some are easy. Voters in the West Virginia State Senate District 5, which covers all of Cabell County and northern Wayne County, have an easy decision in November.
Sen. Robert “Bob” Plymale is running for reelection to a seat he was first elected to in 1992. The Herald-Dispatch endorses him for an eighth four-year term.
When Democrats controlled the Senate, Plymale chaired the Education Committee, which is of considerable importance to this area. With other senior Democratic members of the Senate retiring after this election, Plymale’s seniority and influence at the Capitol can only grow.
He also brings a level-headed approach to contentious topics. When asked in a candidate survey about lowering taxes on business as a way of encouraging business growth and investment, Plymale said, “Providing stability in business and personal taxes are important and vital for economic growth without creating a deficit in budgets. Tax breaks or incentives are important, but we must be fiscally responsible to balance each tax effectively.”
Plymale’s contributions to the community go beyond his work at the Capitol. He is associate vice president for economic development at the Marshall University Research Corporation, chief operating officer of the Center for Business and Economic Research and chief operating officer of the Appalachian Transportation Institute. He’s also co-president of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Inc., a member of the Wayne County Economic Development Authority and chair of the June Harless Center for Rural Education Advisory Committee.
Plymale has been endorsed by a variety of organizations, including business, labor and law enforcement.
Looking ahead, which is as important as looking to the past in choosing a candidate to vote for, Plymale serves as the chairman of Thundercloud Inc., an organization that advances the support of the organization among local elected officials, federal and state delegations, Marshall University and other private entities for the development of broadband internet service in the region. The lack of widely available broadband could hinder ongoing initiatives for attracting new industries to the area or growing existing ones, so the region needs as much influence as it can get in correcting that problem.
In short, when you have a horse like this, you don’t take it out of the race. There’s no reason to deny Plymale another term. While arguments for term limits have merits, public servants like Plymale offer an argument against them.
Thus, The Herald-Dispatch endorses Robert Plymale for State Senate in the 5th District.