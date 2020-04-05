West Virginia officials made another accommodation to the COVID-19 pandemic last week when Gov. Jim Justice said the May 12 primary election will be postponed to June 9.
That gives the state a four-week cushion to get past the peak of the disease. The most recent modeling shows the greatest number of infections and virus-related deaths will occur a few days before May 12.
“I was hopeful and supportive of having the election May 12, but it’s clear now that is the wrong thing to do,” Justice said, adding his health officials gave him an unequivocal “no” when he asked if May 12 was possible.
Postponing the election was a reluctant call, but a necessary one. From logistics to health concerns, adapting election procedures to have the election on the scheduled date was a daunting task — too daunting.
The task now is to ensure the voting public — and to a degree, the nonvoting public, too — retains its confidence in the integrity of the primary. Having an all-mail election done via absentee ballots is not the way to maintain confidence that certain races aren’t rigged. Given the current divisive political climate, clean elections are as important as ever.
Absentee balloting will still be available, but delaying the election pushes back early and absentee voting. Absentee ballots will still be sent to all West Virginians who are registered to vote. The new deadline to register to vote is May 19, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 3.
Early voting will be from May 27 through June 6 in person at county courthouses.
Voting in person is a basic American ritual that many people treasure. It’s also a rite of passage when young people reach voting age. It’s one of those things that define us as a people, and it must be preserved.
Justice said the June 9 date was chosen because schools are scheduled to be closed for the summer before then. That allows polls to be open without fear of contaminating the school buildings or providing another means of infecting students.
Assuming the peak of the disease is past us here in the Ohio Valley by the time June elections occur, courtesy and caution will require voters to continue their social distancing as they wait in line and engage with poll workers. By then the six-foot rule should be second nature to many voters, if it isn’t already. While the peak of infection may be past by then, prudence dictates that some measures continue for a while.
Another benefit of the four-week delay is that it gives candidates time to do their thing as they go door-to-door, attend meetings or buy advertising. The virtual lockdown the state is under at present pretty much prevents campaigning beyond setting out signs, assuming that can be done while many businesses are closed.
Just as voters need a safe polling place, they also need to get as much information as they can from candidates. The election delay thus serves two purposes in the public interest.